Hapi Announces Launch of Folio Finder

MIAMI, Florida—Hapi introduced Folio Finder, a new product that enables hotel brands and hospitality technology providers to instantly search and retrieve guest folios and invoice details across properties and compatible PMSs through a simple, standard API.

Hapi’s Folio Finder makes guest folios and invoices searchable through a standard API. Teams can retrieve the most current billing records in real time, without the need to move between systems or build solution-specific integrations.

“Guest billing data has traditionally been fragmented and hard to access at scale,” said Hapi Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bzdawka. “When enterprise teams can’t quickly find the right folio or invoice, billing questions turn into delays that frustrate guests and slow down staff. Folio Finder gives hotel brands and technology providers a reliable way to find the right billing data in seconds, without navigating multiple systems or guessing where information lives, reducing delays for guests and removing unnecessary work for teams.”

Folio Finder is part of the Hapi Finders product group, which enables hotels and technology providers to search and retrieve critical guest, reservation, and transaction data through a standard API. Folio Finder supports the search, retrieval, and storage of guest folios and invoices, giving teams consistent access and visibility into guest spend details. The product is purpose-built for multi-PMS environments and supports use cases across guest services, finance, and hospitality technology systems.

Advertisement

Like other Hapi Finders, Folio Finder runs on an API-first, cloud-native foundation so organizations can connect once and access billing data consistently across properties without adding new system complexity.