MIAMI, Florida—Hapi announced that President Jeff Bzdawka has been appointed chief executive officer to lead the company into its next stage of growth. Bzdawka joined Hapi as president in October 2024 and will succeed founder Luis Segredo, who will transition to chief strategy officer.

Bzdawka brings more than three decades of hospitality and hospitality technology experience. Before joining Hapi, he served as chief executive officer of Knowland, where he led significant post-pandemic growth and its acquisition by Cendyn, in addition to serving in a variety of senior leadership roles at Hyatt, TravelClick, and Pegasus Solutions. As CEO, Bzdawka will be responsible for Hapi’s overall direction, operational performance, and financial health as the company continues to scale.

Segredo founded Hapi in 2017 to remove integration barriers across hospitality’s fragmented technology ecosystem, helping hotels access, share, and act on data in real time. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its global footprint, strengthened partnerships across the hospitality technology landscape, broadened its product offerings, and scaled its platform to support more than 15,000 hotels. As chief strategy officer, Segredo will focus on Hapi’s long-term planning and strategic growth initiatives.

“I’ve known Jeff for more than 15 years and worked closely with him as Hapi has grown and scaled,” Segredo said. “He brings deep industry experience, strong operational instincts, and a genuine commitment to our customers and team. I’m excited about what this next chapter looks like for Hapi under his direction.”

Advertisement

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal moment for Hapi,” Bzdawka said. “Hotels are under increasing pressure to act on data in real time while managing a complex technology ecosystem. We’ve built a strong foundation at Hapi, and my focus will be on scaling responsibly, executing with precision, and continuing to deliver meaningful value to hotels and technology partners.”