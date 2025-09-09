Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Long Island Farmingdale Opens

Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentHampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Long Island Farmingdale Opens
FARMINGDALE, New YorkFarmingdale Hospitality Partners, LLC, announced the opening of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Long Island Farmingdale. The four-story hotel is owned and developed by Oxford Hospitality in partnership with Concord Hospitality, who will also manage the property, which includes 101 guestrooms.

“We’re proud to open the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton right here in Farmingdalea vibrant, growing community at the heart of Long Island. From local businesses to visitors exploring the region, our location offers convenience, comfort, and the exceptional service guests expect from Hilton. We’re excited to be part of the Farmingdale neighborhood and look forward to welcoming travelers and locals alike,” said Jason Spiegelgeneral manager, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Long Island Farmingdale.

The hotel offers a range of on-property amenities, including a fully equipped fitness center with a Peloton Bike, an indoor pool and whirlpool, an outdoor patio, complimentary hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, two outdoor fire pits, and a Pour My Beer self-pour station offering craft beer and wine on tap.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Long Island/Farmingdale provides proximity to Bethpage Black Golf Course, Republic Airport, and Farmingdale State College. Three miles away, Farmingdale Village offers a downtown area filled with restaurants, live music, and seasonal art events.

