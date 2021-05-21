Hampton Inn by Hilton Baltimore-Downtown Completes Renovation

BALTIMORE and ATLANTA—Peachtree Hotel Group (Peachtree) has completed a $5.3 million renovation of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Baltimore-Downtown Convention Center. The property-wide renovation of the eight-story, 126-guestroom hotel featured a complete modernization of all guestrooms, public spaces, and exterior settings. The hotel, operated by Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM), a division of Peachtree, is located at 550 Washington Blvd.

Peachtree acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton Baltimore-Downtown Convention Center in 2019 because of its location in downtown Baltimore. The hotel is located across the street from Oriole Park at Camden Yards and adjacent to the Baltimore Convention Center. The hotel is also a short walk from the University of Maryland Medical Center, M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

“We are pleased with the improvements to the Hampton Inn, making it the most recently renovated hotel in the area,” said Patrick Short, president of PHM. “The top-to-bottom renovations were designed to meet the exacting demands of today’s business and leisure travelers.”

The guestroom refurbishments focused on adding comfortable seating, enhanced lighting, contemporary artwork and room furnishings, and new televisions. The guest bathroom renovations included modern vanities and tub-to-shower conversions.

To enhance the guest arrival experience, the hotel has new furniture, flooring, artwork, and a front desk. The exterior setting was enhanced with brickwork and painting, with upgrades to lighting and seating. The hotel also has an updated pool area, corridors, public restrooms, a meeting room, and a fitness room with new equipment.

“We have taken great steps to improve the guest experience while ensuring our guests are comfortable with the level of cleanliness throughout the hotel,” Short said.