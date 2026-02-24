Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach Completes Renovation

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida—The Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation. The project enhanced guestrooms and public spaces at the 112-room property, which is owned by Key International and managed by LBA Hospitality.

Updates include fully refreshed guestrooms with new furnishings, soft goods, lighting, and finishes, along with enhancements to key common areas that create a brighter, more contemporary environment for both leisure and business travelers. The improvements build upon the hotel’s architectural character, which sets it apart from traditional Hampton by Hilton properties and aligns with the beachside nature of New Smyrna Beach.

“New Smyrna Beach continues to demonstrate strong leisure demand and long-term growth potential,” said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president, Key International. “This renovation underscores our long-term commitment to the market and our confidence in the continued strength of Flagler Avenue as a premier coastal destination. By reinvesting in the property, we are elevating the guest experience and positioning the hotel to remain one of the leading lodging options in the area for years to come.”

The hotel offers guests a complimentary hot breakfast, free WiFi, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and flexible meeting space.

“Strategic renovations like this allow us to position the hotel for sustained long-term performance,” said Beau Benton, president of LBA Hospitality. “When ownership and management are aligned around a shared vision for quality and guest satisfaction, the result is a stronger asset, an enhanced experience for travelers, and meaningful value for the community.”

The Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach is situated on Flagler Avenue, a short walk from the beach and within steps of shopping, restaurants, and local galleries.