HAMA Releases Fall 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

AUSTIN, Texas—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) provided the results of its Fall 2025 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report conveyed the latest opinions, experiences, and predictions of 81 hotel asset managers on topics ranging from RevPAR forecasts to demand concerns.

Conducted in conjunction with HAMA’S 2025 Annual Spring Meeting that was held in Austin, Texas, the results were presented to media with a concluding Q&A session via online conferencing. In total, 81 asset managers, comprising approximately 33 percent of membership, participated in the survey.

“With hopes high for a stronger fourth quarter, hotel asset managers by and large continue to maintain an overall optimistic outlook,” said Chad F. Sorensen, HAMA president. “More than 70 percent of our members expect RevPAR increases of 1 to 3 percent, and two-thirds actively are pursuing acquisitions. Factor in 80 percent planning renovations in the coming year, and we see a very engaged community with sights on a strong future.”