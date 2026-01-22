HALL Arts Hotel Joins Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection

DALLAS, Texas—HALL Arts Hotel announced that it has joined Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection. The move places the hotel within a global portfolio of over 340 independent hotels.

Owned by the HALL Group and managed by Coury Hospitality, HALL Arts Hotel, Autograph Collection, includes an extensive contemporary art collection selected by Craig and Kathryn Hall and curators Virginia Shore and Patricia Meadows. The property also offers dining and wine programming, as well as immersive guest experiences.

Property Enhancements

HALL Arts Hotel also announced that it is introducing a series of enhancements, including refreshed lobby and guestrooms, and the debut of a new signature restaurant, Astra Kitchen + Lounge. Slated to open in early March, the restaurant will offer a bistro-inspired menu. The name is inspired by the artwork showcased within the space.

The hotel introduces a series of guest experience enhancements, including:

● Marriott Bonvoy Integration: Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn and redeem points on stays at HALL Arts Hotel.

● Art-Forward Arrival Experience: The guest journey begins at check-in with a complimentary glass of its owners’ namesake boutique wine, HALL Wines, and a brief introduction to the hotel’s art-forward philosophy.

● In-Room Art Discovery: Each guestroom will include a curated collection of art postcards inviting guests to explore the hotel’s contemporary art collection.

“Since its inception, HALL Arts Hotel has reflected what we love about the Dallas Arts District. It’s a place where world-class art, architecture, and hospitality come together,” said Craig Hall, CEO and Founder of HALL Group. “Being part of the Autograph Collection allows us to reach a broader audience of travelers who appreciate originality and luxury, while preserving the character and guest experiences that make HALL Arts Hotel so special.”