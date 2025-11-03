Gurney’s Resorts Acquires Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE—Gurney’s Resorts announced its expansion to the West Coast with the acquisition of The Beach Retreat and Lodge in South Lake Tahoe. The property will undergo a multi-year renovation and debut as Gurney’s Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa in spring 2027.

“Lake Tahoe has long represented an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and recreational opportunity, and we are thrilled to bring the Gurney’s vision of world-class resort experiences to this iconic location,” said Michael Nenner, president of Gurney’s Resorts. “This pivotal expansion west is a perfect complement to our flagship Montauk property, establishing Gurney’s as a premier bicoastal luxury resort brand. We are excited to deliver a completely reimagined, high-touch, year-round experience in Lake Tahoe for guests and the local community.”

The transition will immediately begin at the South Lake Tahoe waterfront location. Upon opening, Gurney’s Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa will have 206 guestrooms and suites, and include Gurney’s signature experiences like new food and beverage concepts, a spa, refreshed banquet and event spaces, and private beach and marina access.

Gurney’s Lake Tahoe will serve as a sister property to the flagship Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on Long Island, New York’s east end.