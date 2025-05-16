Industry NewsGulph Creek Hotels Assumes Management of Home2 Suites by Hilton
Gulph Creek Hotels Assumes Management of Home2 Suites by Hilton

By LODGING Staff
Home2 Suites by Hilton
Photo Credit: Gulph Creek Hotels

WAYNE, PennsylvaniaGulph Creek Hotels announced its assumption of the management of the 95-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in Middletown, New York. This addition expands Gulph Creek Hotels’ management presence in Middletown, which commenced with the development and opening of the 125-room Residence Inn by Marriott in July 2020.

“With the addition of the Home2 Suites to our managed hotel portfolio, we are able to leverage sales and operating efficiencies with the nearby Residence Inn,” said Ron Balle, vice president of sales and marketing of Gulph Creek Hotels. “With two strong extended-stay brands in the market, we can widen our geographic reach for new business and leverage the expertise of our current management team gained from more than five years of operating the Residence Inn.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Middletown offers guests all-suite accommodations designed for both short-term and extended stays. The hotel provides suites with fully equipped kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness center, an indoor pool, meeting rooms, and an attractive outdoor patio.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle Announces Property-Wide Renovation
