In March of this year, Mary Beth Cutshall assumed the position of chief growth officer of Vision Hospitality Group in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As her title suggests, she is responsible for helping expand this hospitality development, ownership, and management company’s portfolio of owned and operated hotels throughout the United States.

Tracing her “success story” for LODGING, Cutshall related some highlights of her career path, during which she worked at all levels of the industry, from property-level operations and sales to acquisitions and business development growth, including C-suite positions with major hotel companies.

Cutshall’s pursuit of a career in the hospitality industry began at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, where she studied hospitality management. She found this to be a natural career choice for her, possessing as she did both what is commonly called the “hospitality gene” and a head for business. As she described, “I’ve always been curious about what makes people feel welcomed and connected. I was drawn not just to operations, but to the business mechanics behind hotels: how they’re financed, developed, and positioned in the market. That early blend of service ethos and business acumen shaped my path.”

As is typical of nearly all newcomers to the hotel business, Cutshall’s path began on the operations side at Marriott International, where she gained a foundation in how hotels are run day-to-day before moving on to sales and marketing positions there. She said her “real a-ha moment” came when she moved into business development and investment at Hotel Equities, Inc., where she became corporate director of business development. “It was then that I realized I had a passion for strategy, deal-making, and identifying long-term investment value,” she recalled. Her success led to senior investment roles at Hospitality Ventures Management Group, where, as EVP and chief development officer, she led the company’s expansion efforts, including all aspects of acquisitions, new development, and third-party management relationships.

Eventually, Cutshall struck out on her own, becoming managing partner and founder of Amara Capital Group, a consultancy/investment group focused on hospitality and multi-family real estate properties throughout the United States and Europe.

She called her current position at Vision as chief growth officer “the perfect alignment” of her experience and passions. “In this position, I can bring together strategic development, capital markets, acquisitions, and brand-building under one roof,” she said.

Paving the Way

Cutshall didn’t hesitate to mention that there was help along the way. “I’ve been fortunate to have a few key mentors, including industry veterans who helped open doors and challenge my thinking,” she said.

She also called “pivotal” her experiences as a founding board member and vice chair of the leadership program of the Castell Project, an organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry. “It was transformative in helping me crystallize my leadership style and gave me the confidence to step into board and C-suite roles with intention,” she said.

Vision for 2030

At Vision now, Cutshall is focused on driving the company’s 2030 strategic plan. Although its goal is to double the company’s revenue by 2030, she explained, “We’re not just growing for growth’s sake—we’re evolving the ownership and management model to be smarter, culturally driven, and more aligned with changing guest expectations and investor demands.” That, she said, includes expanding into high-growth markets across the Southeast and throughout the United States, forming new strategic capital partnerships, and continuing to be a leading company innovating in lifestyle and soft-branded hotel experiences.

Cutshall continues to relish the “human connection” that she said attracted her to the hospitality industry as a student at UNLV and commented on how it informs Vision Hospitality Group’s business growth strategy. “Travel creates shared experiences and memories that last a lifetime,” she asserted. “From a business perspective, that emotional connection is powerful; it creates brand loyalty and opens new ways to engage with guests. In our growth strategy, we’re very intentional about creating places people love to return to, not just places to stay.”

Helpful Thoughts to Grow On

Reflecting on her hospitality career, Vision Hospitality Group’s Chief Growth Officer Mary Beth Cutshall was happy to pass along advice and encouragement to up-and-coming hoteliers. “Many of these experiences have deeply influenced how I lead today, especially when it comes to building thoughtful, long-term relationships,” she said.

She stressed the value of perseverance, preparation, and relationship-building, but also innovation and bold thinking, saying, “I believe the next generation of hospitality will be shaped by bold thinkers who blend empathy with innovation.”

Her advice included nuggets such as these:

“Don’t wait for permission to lead.”

“Learn the fundamentals—operations, finance, development—but don’t be afraid to challenge old models.”

“Seek mentors, and lift others as you grow. This industry is still about relationships.”

Noting that it was especially challenging for her to break into the investment side of the business at a time when it was male-dominated, she said, “I’m passionate about advancing talent in hospitality and diversifying leadership at the ownership and investment level.” For this reason, she continues to mentor, speak, and advocate through organizations like the AHLA Foundation’s ForWard, where she serves on the Advisory Committee. “We have an incredible opportunity to shape a more inclusive, resilient industry—and I’m proud to be part of that movement,” she concluded.