Green Project Technologies Announces Partnership With HowGood

NEW YORK, NY—Green Project Technologies announced a strategic partnership with HowGood, an enterprise carbon-footprinting platform with a food-sustainability database. Together, the companies will help organizations accelerate supplier engagement, improve Scope 3 emissions data quality, and drive faster progress towards net zero across food & beverage, hospitality, grocery retail, and any industry managing both food and non-food suppliers.

Partnership Details

‍Through the partnership, HowGood will power supplier engagement for food and beverage suppliers, using its Carbon Trust-certified footprinting methodology to generate supplier-specific product carbon footprints at scale. Green Project will expand supplier engagement, measurement, and decarbonization across the rest of the value chain, including packaging, logistics, operations, and services.

‍The new offer will provide complete visibility across supplier networks from farm inputs and ingredients to packaging, logistics, operations, and services. An integrated approach also strengthens Scope 3 reporting with higher-quality primary data, improves audit readiness, and enables more accurate product footprints. The solution will help customers identify which suppliers, materials, and processes offer the greatest opportunities for emissions reduction.

‍Sam Stark, founder and chief executive officer at Green Project Technologies, said, “Supplier engagement is where decarbonization happens. Together with HowGood, we support a more comprehensive approach enabling procurement and sustainability teams to prioritize the right suppliers, deploy engagement workflows that match supplier needs, and streamline data collection and reporting, while ensuring suppliers only see what is relevant and actionable for them.”

‍Alexander Gillet, chief executive officer at HowGood commented, “As expectations for Scope 3 disclosure and reduction intensify, organizations must address the reality that food ingredients often represent a significant percentage of their carbon footprint—yet remain the most complex and difficult variables to accurately measure. By combining our farm-level footprinting with Green Project’s expanded reach to non-agricultural commodities, we can help companies with diverse supply systems move beyond estimates and truly tackle reduction.”