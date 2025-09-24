Grand Hyatt San Antonio Completes Renovation Project

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk announced the completion of a nearly $9 million renovation project, which has updated the hotel’s lobby, restaurants, and public spaces. The project includes the debut of a new dining concept, Moda Fare, enhanced coffee service at Spoonful Provisions, and the Tejas Lounge.

“We are so excited to provide our guests with these impressive updates. These renovations reflect our commitment to providing an exceptional stay for every guest who walks through our doors,” said Ryan Fender, general manager of Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. “The completion of this project brings comfort and convenience to our guests and celebrates traditional Texas flavors and hospitality in a luxurious setting.”

The updated lobby includes new check-in desks, backdropped by dark wood accents and crystal chandeliers. The renovation also includes new lighting fixtures and an open layout. Part of the project was the installation of Tejas Lounge, located at the west end of the lobby. The Texas-inspired lounge provides a selection of Texas spirits and a range of light bites.

Taking the place of the hotel’s Bar Rojo is Moda Fare, which serves Italian cuisine and craft cocktails. The restaurant also reflects the lobby’s updated design with wood accents, updated furniture, new wood flooring, and a garden-style patio.

Additionally, Perks Coffee has been upgraded into a coffee house named Spoonful Provisions, offering a selection of coffee roasters. The renovated coffee house includes a marble counter, blue tiles, and a floral mural. The space invites guests to enjoy fresh food made in-house, as well as locally brewed coffee.