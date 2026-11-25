KOLOA, KAUAI—Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, a 605-room resort overlooking Keoneloa Bay, has partnered with D. Otani Produce, a third-generation, family-owned produce wholesaler, to provide fresh produce and essential dry goods to the Kauai Independent Food Bank.

“At Hyatt, we care for people so they can be their best, and caring for our colleagues, guests, and community is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael Murphy, general manager of Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. “We are grateful to D. Otani Produce for their generosity and partnership, and to the Kauai Independent Food Bank for getting these essential resources to our neighbors.”

D. Otani Produce contributed four pallets of fresh produce ranging from fresh fruit to various vegetables. Grand Hyatt Kauai added to the donation with two pallets of essential dry goods such as nutritious grains and beans. The combined donation totaled more than 10,700 lbs, which will help provide food resources to individuals and families on Kauai as the community continues to recover from Hurricane Lowell.