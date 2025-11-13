Grand Hyatt DFW Airport Announces Renovation

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas—Grand Hyatt DFW Airport celebrated its 20-year anniversary. The hotel is honoring this milestone with a $34 million renovation of the hotel, and the project is expected to be fully completed in early 2026. The multi-phased renovation includes updates to the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, improvements to the event spaces, including the addition of two new rooftop venues, enhancements to the hotel’s restaurant and lounge, a refreshed lobby, and added corridors throughout the property.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of memorable guest experiences and extraordinary meeting and events. These past 20 years would not be possible without the guests and Hyatt colleagues that have made the last two decades at Grand Hyatt DFW unforgettable. On this anniversary, we honor eight colleagues who began working at the hotel when it opened in 2005. Through the years, their combined commitment to the property in food and beverage, events and banquets, housekeeping, and stewarding departments have helped us consistently deliver exceptional service to guests and customers alike,” said Jeff Babcock, general manager, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport. “As we elevate and expand the hotel to accommodate more guests and groups and implement the latest technology, the transformation of the property reinforces its legacy as the premier hotel and event venue within Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.”

Design

When guests enter the reimagined hotel, located just steps away from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s checkpoint in Terminal D, they will be greeted by a lobby with marble tile flooring, ceiling finishes with enhanced accent lighting, and artwork created by local artists.

Increasing the number of guestrooms and suites from 298 to 315, accommodations will include a color palette with subdued greens and shades of natural blues inspired by the colors of the Texas western prairies. The rooms will also include automatic blackout sheers and shades that open when guests enter the rooms, with many offering views overlooking the DFW runways. Updated bathrooms will include enlarged vanities, showers, and soaking tubs.

The hotel’s reimagined Grand Met Restaurant and Lounge will debut an updated experience that offers international and modern cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant will also debut newly designed private and semi-private dining rooms.

Meeting & Event Spaces

With more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 6,600-square-foot ballroom, the reimagined venues will provide technical facilities for corporate meetings, social events, and celebrations of any size. The hotel will also debut a new top-floor executive boardroom and an indoor/outdoor rooftop space.