DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas–Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, located inside Terminal D at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), announces the completion of its full-hotel renovation. The transformation began in July 2025 and its new luxurious guestrooms, restaurant, and expansive meeting and event spaces are now fully open to the public. Grand Hyatt DFW unveiled its full hotel transformation with an official ribbon-cutting on Feb. 11.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of Grand Hyatt DFW’s $34 million-dollar transformation. The transformation process has allowed us to create more refined accommodations for international and domestic travelers, enhanced culinary experiences for guests and local residents, and modernized conference and event spaces for meetings and groups,” said Ripton Melhado, vice president field operations, Hyatt. “The changes to the property reflect the state-of-the-art experience expected by guests traveling through the international airport and sets the stage for the next generation of travel and hospitality.”

Grand Hyatt DFW also celebrated its 20th anniversary marked by the start of the hotel’s multi-phased renovation process. “The complete hotel transformation allows us to give back to the travelers and members of the community that supported us during the last two decades. The entire renovation of the property solidifies our legacy as the premier hotel and event center supporting the international airport and connecting travelers to the Dallas Fort Worth culture and community,” said Jeff Babcock, general manager of Grand Hyatt DFW.

“The transformation of Grand Hyatt DFW is a major milestone in the ongoing evolution of our airport and an investment in the experience we deliver to customers every day,” said Chris McLaughlin, DFW’s chief executive officer. “As one of the most consistently and highly awarded airport hotels, this property sets the standard for convenience, comfort and southern hospitality. The reimagining of the property ensures it will continue to be a premier destination in North Texas and a powerful reflection of DFW’s commitment to excellence as we serve a growing global community.”