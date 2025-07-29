Graduate by Hilton Makes Texas Debut

DALLAS, Texas—Graduate by Hilton has officially opened its doors in Dallas, marking the brand’s first hotel in Texas. Situated in Highland Park, directly across from Southern Methodist University (SMU), the 93-key hotel combines mid-century modern architecture, Texas ranch-style design, and Graduate’s signature style. Highlights include a lobby lounge, outdoor pool and terrace, flexible event spaces, and a signature restaurant, Los Charros Tex-Mex Smokehouse.

“Introducing the Graduate brand to Texas—one of the country’s largest and most dynamic markets—is a major milestone for us,” said Parker Henderson, brand leader, Graduate by Hilton. “A Graduate in Dallas’s Highland Park was a natural fit, as the property brings our collegiate-inspired hospitality to a neighborhood that reflects our core values of lifelong learning. It also kickstarts the brand’s Texas expansion with another property slated to open in Austin.”

Led by AJ Capital Partners, Graduate Dallas is a restoration of the former Lumen Hotel. While preserving the building’s original mid-century architecture, the reimagined space includes locally inspired design elements—textured interiors like tanned leather and velvet sofas, cowhide ottomans, shearling armchairs, and handwoven textiles. An open, public-facing layout facilitates a connection to the surrounding community as well.

“Bringing a Graduate to Texas—particularly in the heart of Highland Park, one of Dallas’ most storied neighborhoods—has been a longtime goal,” said Ben Weprin, founder, Graduate Hotels and chief executive officer and founder of AJ Capital Partners. “This is a community full of character, tradition, and creative energy, and we’re honored to bring this project to life in a way that reflects all of that through design, storytelling, and the nostalgic traditions that live on at SMU.”

A large-scale vintage postcard of Exall Lake hangs above the hand-carved reception desk, which includes a galloping herd of wild mustangs in tribute to the nearby university. The space is also decorated with star-shaped pendant lights and millwork. A large communal table and coffee counter provide a space for guests, students, and locals to work, gather, and connect.

Los Charros Smokehouse, the hotel’s signature restaurant, is a celebration of Tex-Mex and Texas barbecue traditions. The name pays homage to los charros—Mexican horsemen known for their ornate attire and bold spirit—an influence that carries through in both the menu and design. The setting includes reclaimed wood, patinated corrugated steel, and textile elements drawn from the hotel lobby, including a ceiling mural inspired by hand-woven rugs. The space also provides a communal dining table with red-painted finishes, as well as a bar outfitted with saddle-style stools that nod to Texas ranch life. Other design highlights include punched tin sconces and custom bolo-tie light fixtures.

Guest rooms combine mid-century modern influences with a fitting red, white, and blue color palette. The design includes grasscloth wallcoverings and navy-striped upholstered beds, as well as custom pillows embroidered with nods to the nearby university and locally inspired artwork. Bespoke details include custom ceramic bedside lamps and lounge chairs upholstered with the state flower, the bluebonnet. Original tilework was maintained across all guest bathrooms.