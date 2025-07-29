Finance & DevelopmentGraduate by Hilton Makes Texas Debut
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Graduate by Hilton Makes Texas Debut

By LODGING Staff
Graduate by Hilton Dallas
Photo Credit: Graduate by Hilton Dallas

DALLAS, Texas—Graduate by Hilton has officially opened its doors in Dallas, marking the brand’s first hotel in Texas. Situated in Highland Park, directly across from Southern Methodist University (SMU), the 93-key hotel combines mid-century modern architecture, Texas ranch-style design, and Graduate’s signature style. Highlights include a lobby lounge, outdoor pool and terrace, flexible event spaces, and a signature restaurant, Los Charros Tex-Mex Smokehouse.

“Introducing the Graduate brand to Texas—one of the country’s largest and most dynamic markets—is a major milestone for us,” said Parker Henderson, brand leader, Graduate by Hilton. “A Graduate in Dallas’s Highland Park was a natural fit, as the property brings our collegiate-inspired hospitality to a neighborhood that reflects our core values of lifelong learning. It also kickstarts the brand’s Texas expansion with another property slated to open in Austin.”

Led by AJ Capital Partners, Graduate Dallas is a restoration of the former Lumen Hotel. While preserving the building’s original mid-century architecture, the reimagined space includes locally inspired design elements—textured interiors like tanned leather and velvet sofas, cowhide ottomans, shearling armchairs, and handwoven textiles. An open, public-facing layout facilitates a connection to the surrounding community as well.

“Bringing a Graduate to Texas—particularly in the heart of Highland Park, one of Dallas’ most storied neighborhoods—has been a longtime goal,” said Ben Weprin, founder, Graduate Hotels and chief executive officer and founder of AJ Capital Partners. “This is a community full of character, tradition, and creative energy, and we’re honored to bring this project to life in a way that reflects all of that through design, storytelling, and the nostalgic traditions that live on at SMU.”

A large-scale vintage postcard of Exall Lake hangs above the hand-carved reception desk, which includes a galloping herd of wild mustangs in tribute to the nearby university. The space is also decorated with star-shaped pendant lights and millwork. A large communal table and coffee counter provide a space for guests, students, and locals to work, gather, and connect.

Los Charros Smokehouse, the hotel’s signature restaurant, is a celebration of Tex-Mex and Texas barbecue traditions. The name pays homage to los charros—Mexican horsemen known for their ornate attire and bold spirit—an influence that carries through in both the menu and design. The setting includes reclaimed wood, patinated corrugated steel, and textile elements drawn from the hotel lobby, including a ceiling mural inspired by hand-woven rugs. The space also provides a communal dining table with red-painted finishes, as well as a bar outfitted with saddle-style stools that nod to Texas ranch life. Other design highlights include punched tin sconces and custom bolo-tie light fixtures.

Guest rooms combine mid-century modern influences with a fitting red, white, and blue color palette. The design includes grasscloth wallcoverings and navy-striped upholstered beds, as well as custom pillows embroidered with nods to the nearby university and locally inspired artwork. Bespoke details include custom ceramic bedside lamps and lounge chairs upholstered with the state flower, the bluebonnet. Original tilework was maintained across all guest bathrooms.

Previous article
Mesa West Capital Provides Loan to Refinance Burton House Beverly Hills
Next article
74 IHG Army Hotels Implement Quore’s Cleanings Plus Solution
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

RMS Debuts New Brand Identity

LODGING Staff -
MELBOURNE—RMS announced the debut of a new brand identity, which reflects a sharpened focus on the connections that define great service and drive sustainable...
IHG Army Hotel
Technology

74 IHG Army Hotels Implement Quore’s Cleanings Plus Solution

LODGING Staff -
FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Quore announced that implementation of its Cleanings Plus solution is underway at 74 IHG Army Hotels, representing 12,190 guestrooms at 40 Army posts...
Burton House Beverly Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel
Finance & Development

Mesa West Capital Provides Loan to Refinance Burton House Beverly Hills

LODGING Staff -
LOS ANGELES, California—Mesa West Capital has provided an affiliate entity of Seaview Investors, LLC (Seaview) with $55 million in first mortgage debt to refinance...
Ovolo + Wyndham
Brands

Wyndham and Ovolo Group Announce Partnership

LODGING Staff -
SINGAPORE—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Ovolo Group have announced a strategic partnership that, in the coming months, will see five Ovolo hotels across Australia...
Sonesta
Industry News

Sonesta Executes 31 Franchise Agreements, Opens 10 Hotels in H1 2025

LODGING Staff -
NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels announced the execution of 31 new franchise agreements during the first half of 2025, as well as 10 openings that...
Finance & Development

Lodging Econometrics: Dallas Leads U.S. Hotel Construction With Record-High Pipeline

LODGING Staff -
According to the recent Q2 2025 U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics, at the close of the quarter, the five markets...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

RMS Debuts New Brand Identity

LODGING Staff -
IHG Army Hotel
Technology

74 IHG Army Hotels Implement Quore’s Cleanings Plus Solution

LODGING Staff -