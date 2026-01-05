LEBANON, New Hampshire—When it comes to exploring the world, authenticity and history matter most to many travelers. According to the latest Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey, travelers share an appetite for discovery rooted in meaning rather than mass tourism. Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of all respondents said they prefer hidden gems over iconic attractions. Women (69 percent) and non-U.S. travelers (68 percent) were slightly more likely than men (64 percent) and Americans (64 percent) to seek out lesser-known treasures over tourist landmarks.

When asked whether they choose destinations for historic significance or modern appeal, the vast majority (75 percent) selected history. Women again led the way (77 percent), slightly outpacing men (75 percent). U.S. travelers (78 percent) were more historically minded than their non-U.S. counterparts (70 percent), suggesting that while Americans may embrace faster flights, they prefer destinations where the past runs deep.

“Today’s travelers are increasingly intentional,” said Dan Richards, chief executive officer of The Global Rescue Companies. “They want experiences that feel authentic, immersive, and personally meaningful—whether that means avoiding crowds, skipping the obvious stops, or connecting more deeply with a destination’s history and culture.”

The survey also found that U.S. travelers are more eager to board a new, low-noise supersonic jet from New York to London than their international counterparts. Nearly one in three Americans (31 percent) said they would book a $3,500 round-trip ticket on a 3.5-hour flight, compared to just 26 percent of non-U.S. respondents. Women were more cautious than men, with only 27 percent saying they’d book the flight versus 30 percent of men, and a larger share of women (39 percent) saying “maybe” compared to 34 percent of men.