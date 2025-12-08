Global Rescue Survey: International Travelers Lead in Using AI for Trip Planning

LEBANON, New Hampshire—Artificial intelligence is changing the way people plan trips—especially among international travelers and women, according to the Global Rescue Fall 2025 Traveler Safety and Sentiment Survey.

More than one in five travelers (22 percent) reported using AI tools to plan a trip, but adoption is notably higher among non-U.S. respondents (30 percent) and women (24 percent) compared to US travelers (20 percent) and men (22 percent). Most respondents (73 percent) have not yet used AI for travel planning, underscoring that while AI use is growing, it’s still emerging among the broader traveling public.

“The data suggest that international travelers are leading the way in adopting AI for travel, using it to overcome logistical, linguistic, and informational barriers,” said Dan Richards, chief exeuctive officer of The Global Rescue Companies and a member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the US Department of Commerce. “AI is proving its value for travelers who want smarter, faster, and more personalized trip planning.”

Among travelers who used AI, the most common applications were itinerary planning (73 percent) and general research (67 percent), showing how travelers rely on AI for convenience and inspiration. Other frequent uses included flights (35 percent), restaurants (36 percent), and lodging (30 percent).

Advertisement

International travelers used AI more frequently than Americans for nearly every purpose, particularly for flights (45 percent), visa information (26 percent), and translation (21 percent). U.S. respondents, by contrast, used AI more often for lodging (32 percent) and restaurants (37 percent), focusing on comfort and experiences once destinations were chosen.

Gender differences also emerged. Women use AI slightly more often for trip planning and apply it across a broader range of purposes, including itineraries (74 percent), restaurants (36 percent), and general research (68 percent). Men, however, are marginally more likely to report finding AI tools useful and to say they’ll use them again.

When asked about usefulness, nearly 80 percent of all travelers rated AI tools as either very or mostly useful. Satisfaction was consistent across regions and genders—89 percent of women and 86 percent of men found AI at least “a little useful,” with minimal reports of poor performance.

Looking ahead, enthusiasm is high. More than nine in ten travelers (93 percent) said they are likely or very likely to use AI for their next trip —with men (93 percent) and women (95 percent) showing near-universal interest.

“These findings show that travelers who have tried AI overwhelmingly see its benefits,” Richards said. “As tools become more capable and trusted, AI will likely become a standard part of trip planning worldwide.”