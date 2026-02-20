LEBANON, New Hampshire—One in five travelers plan to take more trips with longer stays in 2026, signaling a growing preference for deeper, more immersive travel even as overall travel patterns remain largely stable, according to the Global Rescue Winter 2026 Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey. While nearly half of respondents said they do not expect any change in trip frequency or length, the data highlighted meaningful differences between U.S. and non-U.S. survey respondents, as well as between men and women.

Overall, 20 percent of respondents expected to take more trips with longer stays in 2026. Another 11 percent expected longer stays while taking fewer trips. In contrast, 49 percent said they did not expect any change in how often or how long they traveled.

“These findings suggest travelers are increasingly prioritizing quality and duration over sheer volume,” said Dan Richards, chief executive officer of The Global Rescue Companies and a member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the US Department of Commerce. “Longer stays can reduce travel friction, help manage costs and provide greater flexibility in an unpredictable global environment.”

A majority of U.S.-based respondents (52 percent) said their trip frequency and length will remain the same, compared with 40 percent of non-U.S. respondents. Respondents living outside of the US said they were more inclined to expect fewer trips with longer stays (16 percent), compared with 10 percent among U.S.-based travelers. Gender differences further underscored shifting travel preferences. Men were more likely than women to plan more trips with longer stays, at 22 percent compared with 16 percent.

“Travelers shifting to longer stays are seeking deeper cultural immersion, more time to adjust to jetlag, a less rushed overall experience, and cost savings through weekly or monthly rates,” Richards said. “These extended trips reflect a more intentional and rewarding approach to travel.”