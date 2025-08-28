GLō Best Western Bronx Opens

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced the opening of the GLō Best Western Bronx, a 72-room, newly constructed hotel located in the Bronx in New York City. The property joins the portfolio of GLō hotels across the United States.

“We’re proud to bring this property to New York City and contribute to the continued growth and vibrancy of the Bronx,” said Chetankumar Gandhi, owner and developer of the GLō Best Western Bronx. “We celebrate this new space that reflects the energy of the neighborhood, and we’re thrilled to open our doors to travelers seeking a modern, comfortable, and connected stay in one of the city’s most culturally rich and dynamic boroughs.”

GLō Best Western Bronx offers tech-enabled amenities, multifunctional common areas for working and gathering, and access to local landmarks such as the Bronx Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and the New York Botanical Garden.

“A cornerstone of GLō is providing elevated yet accessible experiences in urban destinations, and we’re excited to bring that spirit to the Bronx,” said Amy Hulbert, vice president of boutique and upscale brands at BWH Hotels. “With bold design and thoughtfully curated amenities tailored to today’s tech-savvy traveler, this hotel serves as a hub for guests seeking style, convenience, and connection, making it a standout addition to the local neighborhood and our rapidly growing portfolio.”

GLō Best Western Bronx offers a complimentary full breakfast, exercise facilities, a business center, and easy access to major transit lines.