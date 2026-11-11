Technology continues to transform how Americans shop, travel, and make purchasing decisions. With that transformation has come growing scrutiny from policymakers over how companies use consumer data and whether that data is being used to determine the prices consumers pay.

Consumers should be protected from deceptive or unfair practices, particularly when sensitive personal information is secretly used to determine that an individual is willing to pay more. But as policymakers examine “personalized pricing,” getting the definitions right matters. Recently, AHLA submitted comments to the Federal Trade Commission on its proposal for enforcement on pricing practices.

For the highly competitive lodging industry, hotel rooms amount to perishable inventory. An empty room tonight cannot be sold tomorrow. Dynamically priced rates therefore move with demand, occupancy, seasonality, local events, dates, room type, cancellation terms, advance-purchase requirements, and countless other market conditions. Often, two travelers can see different hotel rates for entirely appropriate reasons. They may search at different times, select different rooms, choose refundable versus nonrefundable reservations, or encounter different inventory. A difference between two prices does not, by itself, mean personal information was used to set either one.

The same distinction is important when considering loyalty programs and personally targeted offers. Hotels have long used customer relationships to provide lower prices and additional value through member-exclusive rates, loyalty benefits, negotiated corporate and group rates, government and military rates, advance-purchase discounts, and targeted promotions. In those cases, customer information is used to determine eligibility for a benefit, not to calculate the maximum amount an individual consumer might be willing to pay.

That is precisely why policymakers should resist treating every use of customer information in pricing as equivalent. There is a meaningful difference between using personal information to offer a loyal guest a discount and using sensitive information to conclude that a traveler facing urgent circumstances can be charged more. The former promotes competition and consumer value. The latter presents legitimate consumer protection concerns.

Unfortunately, those distinctions are increasingly blurred in public policy debates. Terms such as dynamic pricing, algorithmic pricing, and personalized pricing are sometimes used interchangeably, even though they describe very different practices. Dynamic pricing is generally defined as a strategy in which rates fluctuate in real-time in response to changing market conditions such as demand, supply, or purchase lead time.

Algorithmic pricing refers to the use of automated systems, software, or computational processes to recommend, set, or adjust prices utilizing specified inputs. Personalized pricing involves a business practice to use data about an individual customer to set or recommend a targeted or personalized price for a good or service. This is also sometimes referred to as surveillance pricing, with an implication that this personal data is used to charge individual consumers more for the same product.

States and municipalities are also beginning to develop their own approaches, creating the potential for a patchwork of conflicting requirements for businesses operating across multiple markets. In 2026, over 25 state and local jurisdictions considered legislation mandating pricing rules. Clear standards are therefore essential. Policymakers should focus on what information is actually being used, how it affects the ultimate price, and whether the practice causes consumer harm. Regulations should target deceptive or unfair conduct without inadvertently discouraging discounts, loyalty benefits, targeted promotions, or legitimate market-based pricing.

Disclosure requirements deserve the same careful approach. Transparency can protect consumers when the use of personal information causes them actual harm, including by resulting in a higher price. But applying the same disclosure to a consumer receiving a loyalty discount could create confusion and wrongly suggest that the consumer is being charged more rather than receiving a benefit.

The hospitality industry succeeds by competing for travelers every day. Technology has made that marketplace more transparent and competitive, giving consumers unprecedented ability to compare hotels, prices, amenities, and booking terms almost instantaneously. Public policy should preserve those benefits while addressing genuine abuses.

As Capitol Hill, state houses, and city councils continue examining the intersection of technology, data, and pricing, the objective should not be to prevent prices from changing or consumers from receiving different offers. Rather, it should be to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and understand when their personal information is being used in ways that materially affect what they pay. Getting that distinction right will protect consumers without sacrificing the competition, innovation, and value that travelers have come to expect.

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