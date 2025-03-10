Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Getting Pulled In

Tiffany Leadbetter Donato, Chief Investment Officer, Marcus Hotels & Resorts

By LODGING Staff
Tiffany Leadbetter Donato

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Although I went to the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell, my initial goal was to use the business focus of that program for a career in finance or consulting. Even as late as the summer before my senior year, my internship was with Merrill Lynch versus a hotel role.  

The opportunity to work in the real estate and development side of the business right out of school was the true pull to join the hospitality business, as I was able to combine my focus on finance and underwriting with the dynamic aspects of the hotel business.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am very optimistic about the “bench strength” that I see in the industry today. The senior leaders of tomorrow are the directors and vice presidents of today, and there is a much more diverse mix of people in these positions versus 10 or 20 years ago. Such a strong group will create a natural ascension to leadership positions based on experience, expertise, and leadership skills.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry is doing well overall as more women enter leadership positions. The investment and real estate side seems to be catching up to some earlier strides made in operations and marketing. However, the investment side of the business is admittedly a more difficult schedule to work around with a family, but I am seeing more and more women be able to solidify a plan around the challenges and maintain a dynamic career path.

Previous article
Conscientious About Cosmetics: Ensuring Bathroom Amenities Are Not Left Out of the Sustainability Program
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Advertisement

Most Popular

bathroom amenities

Conscientious About Cosmetics: Ensuring Bathroom Amenities Are Not Left Out of the Sustainability Program

Operations George Seli -
Nearly all guests will use hotel bathroom amenities during their stay, and the products the hotel operator procures in that area send an implicit...
CALA region

Marriott Details Openings and Signings Across CALA Region From 2024

Development LODGING Staff -
Marriott International, Inc. announced a year of room signings and openings across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region in 2024. The company had...
u.s. hotel performance

CoStar: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Reports Positive Comparisons

Finance LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 1, 2025. U.S. Hotel PerformanceFebruary 23-March 1, 2025Percentage change...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2025, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
bathroom amenities
Operations

Conscientious About Cosmetics: Ensuring Bathroom Amenities Are Not Left Out of...

George Seli -
CALA region
Development

Marriott Details Openings and Signings Across CALA Region From 2024

LODGING Staff -