Getting Pulled In

Tiffany Leadbetter Donato

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Although I went to the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell, my initial goal was to use the business focus of that program for a career in finance or consulting. Even as late as the summer before my senior year, my internship was with Merrill Lynch versus a hotel role.

The opportunity to work in the real estate and development side of the business right out of school was the true pull to join the hospitality business, as I was able to combine my focus on finance and underwriting with the dynamic aspects of the hotel business.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am very optimistic about the “bench strength” that I see in the industry today. The senior leaders of tomorrow are the directors and vice presidents of today, and there is a much more diverse mix of people in these positions versus 10 or 20 years ago. Such a strong group will create a natural ascension to leadership positions based on experience, expertise, and leadership skills.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry is doing well overall as more women enter leadership positions. The investment and real estate side seems to be catching up to some earlier strides made in operations and marketing. However, the investment side of the business is admittedly a more difficult schedule to work around with a family, but I am seeing more and more women be able to solidify a plan around the challenges and maintain a dynamic career path.