Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter to Welcome New Hotel

LNW Hospitality and the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority (GAEA) announced a new hotel coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, located in Perry, GA.

Established in 1990, the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter serves as a facility for youth and agricultural organizations to exhibit, learn, compete, and promote. It is also the site of the state-owned Georgia National Fair. The 1,100-acre complex hosts more than 200 events annually with more than one million visitors per year. The hotel will be directly visible from I-75 and will host Fairgrounds’ visitors, vendors, and presenters, as well as northbound and southbound travelers.

GAEA Chairman Foster Rhodes and JJ Singh, director of LNW Hospitality, signed the long-term lease agreement to bring the hotel to a site adjacent to the Miller Murphy Howard Building conference center. LNW Hospitality plans a hotel with a mix of standard rooms and suites, along with food and beverage offerings, an outdoor pool, and other amenities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the GAEA, the Fairgrounds, and the City of Perry to bring this hotel to life. We have appreciated the leadership of all parties in helping turn this vision into a viable project. Perry and the Fairgrounds are renowned for the ability to bring all Georgians together, and we look forward to building a hotel that will match the importance of its location,” said Singh.

Stephen Shimp, executive director of the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, said, “We are truly excited that we are finally getting a hotel here. LNW has been a pleasure to work with to this point and we look forward to a continued partnership. They certainly have a great reputation and have a very impressive record of building quality hotels.”

The Mayor of Perry, Randall Walker, the city council, and economic development director Ashley Hardin facilitated introductions and approved incentives to advance the project. Walker said, “Perry is rapidly growing, represents a significant consumer base, and is a place where people want to live and locate businesses. This new hotel will continue to generate economic activity and bring more jobs to our growing city.”