ATLANTA, Georgia—Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and State Senator Shawn Still (R-District 48) joined several hotel and hospitality professionals at the Georgia State House to reaffirm their commitment to preventing human trafficking.

Attorney General Carr and State Senator Still were joined by officials from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA), the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), and Atlanta-based IHG Hotels & Resorts. Participants discussed ways in which Georgia can continue to serve as a leader in human trafficking prevention, with a focus on the critical role the hospitality industry plays in helping to identify and respond to trafficking. Speakers highlighted the importance of standardized training across the lodging sector and the industry’s ongoing support for policies that protect vulnerable individuals in Georgia and around the country.

“Through strong partnerships with Georgia’s leaders and law enforcement, and by advancing standardized training for hotel employees, we can better identify the warning signs of trafficking and help protect vulnerable individuals,” said Brett Horton, chief advocacy officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “AHLA is proud to work alongside state leaders and our industry partners to ensure Georgia remains a national leader in trafficking prevention.”

“Georgia is leading the nation in the fight against human trafficking – rescuing victims, prosecuting offenders, and protecting those who are most vulnerable in our society,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our partnership with Georgia’s hotel industry is critical to this effort, with increased training, vigilance, and cooperation that helps to identify and stop exploitation in its tracks. Together, we’ll continue to send a message of hope to survivors and take down traffickers throughout the state.”

“Hotels and short-term rentals are key partners in Georgia’s efforts to prevent human trafficking,” said Senator Shawn Still. “That’s why I support strong, practical training requirements to help staff recognize the warning signs and know how to report suspicious activity. This is a commonsense step to protect vulnerable people and ensure Georgia businesses are part of the solution.”

“Human trafficking prevention training has long been standard practice at many Georgia hotels, and our industry has led the way in setting that bar,” said Chris Hardman, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association. “The Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association strongly supports human trafficking awareness training in hotels and believes that this training standard should be expanded to short-term rentals so that everyone in the travel ecosystem is aligned in the fight against this crime. We want the world to know there is NO Room for Trafficking in Georgia.”

“The hotel industry touches millions of lives every year,” said Vik Zaver from the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. “As owners, we take that responsibility seriously. We’re committed to sustaining these prevention efforts year-round, sharing knowledge across our membership, and demonstrating that hospitality means safety and care.”

“Georgia’s leadership and close collaboration with the hospitality industry are vital to preventing human trafficking,” said Helena Killingsworth, vice president, operations at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we’re committed to ensuring every colleague has the training and awareness needed to identify and help prevent trafficking. Together, the travel industry, lawmakers, and communities can create environments where exploitation cannot take root.”