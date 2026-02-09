MIAMI, Florida—Gencom announced the acquisition of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, a 253-key hotel in Midtown Manhattan. This transaction marks the firm’s third luxury hotel acquisition in New York City in the last 16 months.

Following Gencom’s acquisition of the Thompson Central Park in 2024 and its acquisition of the InterContinental New York Times Square in December 2025, this transaction expands the firm’s New York City presence. The acquisition also marks Gencom’s 11th Ritz-Carlton-branded project. The acquisition transaction was financed by Banco Inbursa.

“Gencom continues to see compelling long-term opportunities in New York City, particularly for luxury assets with enduring global appeal. The Ritz-Carlton Central Park is one of the most iconic properties in the city, distinguished by its park frontage and position at the center of Manhattan’s luxury ecosystem,” said Karim Alibhai, founder and principal of Gencom. “This acquisition builds upon our growing New York platform and further strengthens our presence in one of the world’s leading hospitality markets.”

“This acquisition further strengthens Gencom’s New York City portfolio with a truly iconic asset,” said Alessandro Colantonio, chief investment officer at Gencom. “The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park exemplifies the standards of excellence that guide our investment strategy, and we are excited to elevate its position as one of the city’s premier luxury hotels.”

Property Details

The hotel is situated at the corner of Central Park South and Sixth Avenue, with immediate access to Manhattan’s premier parkland and one block from Fifth Avenue’s luxury shopping corridor. Steps from popular cultural attractions, the hotel property includes Contour, the all-day gastro lounge serving locally inspired small plates and cocktails; the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, offering curated culinary presentations; La Prairie Spa, offering private treatment rooms and tailored wellness experiences; and a newly renovated fitness center equipped with Technogym equipment, Peloton bikes, and a Movement Studio with on-demand digital classes.

Guestrooms and suites at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park draw inspiration from Manhattan townhouses. Guestrooms include separate seating areas and marble bathrooms with soaking tubs and walk-in showers, while the 47 suites average over 1,000 square feet and include living spaces, with some offering full kitchens and dining areas suited for extended stays or entertaining. Each accommodation provides panoramic views of Central Park and the Midtown skyline.