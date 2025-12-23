Gencom Acquires Majority Stake in Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

MIAMI, Florida—Affiliates of Gencom announced that it has reacquired a majority interest in the 115-key The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida.

A Gencom-led joint venture originally acquired The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in 2011 and sold a majority stake in the property to Hersha Hospitality Trust in 2017. The new acquisition transaction was financed by Banco Inbursa for an undisclosed amount.

“The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove has always been a special property for Gencom, reflected by our history with the asset and Coconut Grove’s timeless appeal,” said Karim Alibhai, founder of Gencom. “Reacquiring a majority stake aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets in markets with strong fundamentals. We see significant opportunity to build on the property’s legacy and exceptional brand by creating value through disciplined investment and asset management.”

Property Details

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove property first opened in 2002 in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. In addition to the hotel’s 115 guestrooms, the Ritz-Carlton property includes ~30,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, a swimming pool, a poolside restaurant, a boutique spa and salon, and a fitness center. The 21-story hotel underwent its latest renovation in 2018. The upgrades included renovating the guestrooms and suites, the lobby, swimming pool, and food and beverage spaces, which led to the opening of Isabelle’s Coconut Grove and The Commodore cocktail bar.

“This acquisition reflects our long-term conviction in Miami’s lodging fundamentals and the sustained strength of its local economy,” said Alessandro Colantonio, chief investment officer at Gencom. “Having previously owned The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, we recognize the enduring value of the asset and the importance of Coconut Grove as one of Miami’s most established and in-demand submarkets for both leisure and business travel. Regaining a majority ownership in this iconic property enables us to further scale our hospitality platform in Miami, one of North America’s most compelling and resilient tourism markets.”