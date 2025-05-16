BETHESDA, Maryland—Gaylord Hotels and Marriott International announced the opening of Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, the first-ever Gaylord Hotels property in California and the sixth in the brand’s portfolio. Developed in partnership with RIDA Development Corporation, this $1.3B project includes 1,600 guestrooms, including 89 suites, a range of 12 food and beverage concepts, a 4.25-acre waterpark with multiple pools, and more than 477,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“The debut of Gaylord Pacific marks a transformative milestone for the Gaylord Hotels brand,” said Johann Krieger, vice president and managing director of Gaylord Hotels. “Bringing our signature all-under-one-roof experience and expertise, bringing people together for extraordinary experiences to the West Coast for the first time, is a proud moment for our team and a meaningful expansion of our portfolio. This opening celebrates a decade-long collaboration with the City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego, and we’re excited to become part of this vibrant community.”

As the first Gaylord Hotels property to open since the 2018 premiere of Gaylord Rockies Resort in Colorado, Gaylord Pacific adds to Marriott’s group and convention offerings.

Guest Rooms and Suites

Flanked by the San Diego Bay and Chula Vista Marina, the resort’s guestrooms offer king or double queen beds and range from 389 square feet to 623 square feet with a dedicated work area and mountain or bay views. Executive suites have up to 838 square feet with a separate living room and sofa bed, and the option to connect to a neighboring queen guest room.

Gaylord Pacific’s accommodations include six luxury suites, 10 presidential suites, and two penthouse presidential suites. These suites seamlessly integrate a variety of indoor and outdoor areas. The penthouse presidential suites include 3,254 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and provide a private furnished balcony with panoramic views of the surrounding San Diego Bay, Coronado Island, and the Pacific Ocean. Indoors, the suites offer a living room, kitchenette, bar, a dining table for eight, and a master bedroom with a private dressing room and spa-inspired soaking tub.

Meetings & Events

Gaylord Pacific was designed to curate meetings, events, and celebrations of any size and purpose, and the resort has 477,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space, including 135,000 square feet of event lawns and terraces, 67 breakout rooms, and four exceptional ballrooms. The resort presents a flexible stage to execute elaborate events and creative gatherings, including large balconies off the Chula Vista Ballroom and Bayside Ballroom, various culinary offerings, and more. Gaylord Pacific also houses the largest convention center and ballroom of any hotel in California, with its California Ballroom & Exhibit Hall at 140,049 square feet.

Food & Beverage

Led by chef Jakob Esko, Gaylord Pacific Resort invites resort guests and San Diego residents to explore various culinary experiences through 12 outlets. Options include:

Old Hickory Steakhouse is a signature Gaylord Hotels brand that offers refined surf and turf, where flavors and locally inspired cuisine come together. Guests can enjoy menu offerings like a Seafood Tower including baja prawn, jonah and snow crab, oysters, bay scallop ceviche and tuna crudo, a number of premium steak options, vegetarian entrees like grilled maitake mushroom, and more. Old Hickory will also include an in-house dry-aging program.

is a signature Gaylord Hotels brand that offers refined surf and turf, where flavors and locally inspired cuisine come together. Guests can enjoy menu offerings like a Seafood Tower including baja prawn, jonah and snow crab, oysters, bay scallop ceviche and tuna crudo, a number of premium steak options, vegetarian entrees like grilled maitake mushroom, and more. Old Hickory will also include an in-house dry-aging program. Trēō Kitchen + Bar invites guests to enjoy a seasonal menu that highlights the region’s ingredients, from the locally sourced seafood in its Bluefin Tuna Crudo to the fresh herbs in its handmade Cavatelli pasta, with options available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

invites guests to enjoy a seasonal menu that highlights the region’s ingredients, from the locally sourced seafood in its Bluefin Tuna Crudo to the fresh herbs in its handmade Cavatelli pasta, with options available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Growlers Sports Bar & Taproom is designed to reflect the classic California sports bar. Along with a menu of bar-food classics, including artisanal hot dogs, a Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Burger, Chili Nachos, and more, guests can find design aspects that include a wall boasting hanging kegs painted in the colors of every California sports team.

is designed to reflect the classic California sports bar. Along with a menu of bar-food classics, including artisanal hot dogs, a Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Burger, Chili Nachos, and more, guests can find design aspects that include a wall boasting hanging kegs painted in the colors of every California sports team. Oeste Bar offers a marine-inspired menu that includes Oysters Rockefeller, black garlic aioli waffle fries, crab cake sliders, and more.

offers a marine-inspired menu that includes Oysters Rockefeller, black garlic aioli waffle fries, crab cake sliders, and more. Taiyō offers guests a variety of sushi in a laid-back setting.

Aquatic Adventures

The Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center includes a 4.25-acre water park, which offers multiple pools, waterslides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, as well as bookable cabanas and plenty of lounge chairs. Two dedicated restaurants cater to all ages. Shallow End Grill offers classic boardwalk-inspired favorites and local San Diego-brewed beers, while Sunny’s offers Baja-inspired bites and tropical cocktails.

Activities & Amenities

Beyond the water park, additional on-site amenities include the Gaylord Hotels’ signature Relâche Spa & Salon with curated treatments and programming, a 7,500 square foot fitness center, and bicycle rentals for off-property excursions. The resort is located seven miles from downtown San Diego, as well as nearby attractions including the San Diego Zoo and Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.