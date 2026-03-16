Garner Hotels Reaches 100 Openings Globally

ATLANTA, Georgia—Garner hotels, a midscale conversion brand within the IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) portfolio, reached 100 open hotels globally. In doing so, Garner became IHG’s fastest-ever brand to scale globally.

Garner’s expansion includes a global pipeline of nearly 80 hotels, which will nearly double its reach in the coming years. With open or pipeline properties in 12 countries, Garner continues to welcome guests in markets ranging from the United States and Mexico to Italy and Japan.

Karen Gilbride, global vice president for Garner hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Garner’s initial global success reflects IHG’s proven expertise in building and scaling conversion-ready brands that owners and guests trust. Beyond offering a high-quality alternative for value-conscious travelers, Garner’s flexible development model allows the brand to more quickly enter new global markets and deliver returns for owners. Even as we’ve reached some amazing initial milestones, we’re just starting to tap into Garner’s full growth potential and look forward to introducing its unique offering to more owners and travelers in the years ahead.”

Brand Growth

In the Americas, the brand’s 32 signings and 23 openings in 2025 represented the third-highest totals of any IHG brand in the region. These openings included the first Garner in Mexico (Garner Hotel Mazatlán Beach) and new U.S. offerings in Butte, Montana, and near Arizona’s Lake Powell. In 2026, Garner has already introduced itself to suburban Boston and the greater New York City area.

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Across the Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region, Garner opened the most hotels (43) of any IHG brand in 2025, largely driven by the initial transitions of an eventual 56 total open and pipeline properties in Germany, following a 2024 agreement with NOVUM Hospitality. More broadly in Europe, 2025 saw the openings of the first Garner hotels in Italy (Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia), Türkiye (Garner Hotel Istanbul—Airport Arnavutköy), and the UK (Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury).

Garner also made its debut in Japan in 2025 with three openings in Osaka, followed by the opening of Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma. 2025 also saw the opening of the first Garner in Southeast Asia (Garner Hotel Pattaya Central in Thailand), along with its first five signings in India.