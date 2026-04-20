G6 Hospitality Rejoins AHLA as Corporate Member

Washington, DC—G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, renewed its corporate membership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). By rejoining AHLA, G6 Hospitality renews its commitment to industry-wide advocacy and collaboration on behalf of economy hotels and their franchise owners nationwide.

As a corporate member, G6 Hospitality will partner with AHLA on key advocacy issues, including protecting the hotel franchise business model, advancing favorable tax policies, and providing real-time advocacy updates on the workforce and labor issues most critical to the economy segment. Additionally, the company will continue its longstanding partnership with the AHLA Foundation on anti-human trafficking initiatives, including participation in the No Room for Trafficking campaign.

Statements From Leadership

“Rejoining AHLA is an important step for G6 Hospitality and our franchisees. The association’s advocacy work on workforce development, regulatory issues, and industry-wide initiatives directly impacts our ability to serve guests and support our franchise partners. We look forward to working closely with AHLA to advance the priorities of the economy segment and strengthen the voice of independent hoteliers across the country,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer of G6 Hospitality.

Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of AHLA, added, “We are thrilled to welcome G6 Hospitality back into AHLA membership. As one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the economy segment, G6 brings an important perspective to our advocacy efforts. Every day, AHLA is advocating for the policies that strengthen the entire hotel industry. With G6 at the table, we are even better positioned to champion the needs of economy hoteliers nationwide.”