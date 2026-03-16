G6 Hospitality Hosts Safe Hospitality Seminar for Franchisees

DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, hosted an exclusive seminar on safe hospitality practices aimed at supporting franchisee hotel partners in strengthening safety and security in their hotels.

Subject-matter experts from the Fort Worth Police Department led various sessions on a range of critical topics, including human trafficking awareness, narcotics identification and reporting, nuisance abatement regulations, and hotel health and safety inspections. The seminar also emphasized the importance of proactive communication between hotel teams and neighborhood police officers to prevent and respond to incidents effectively.

Seminar Details

The training session brought together franchisee partners from across the Fort Worth area. The program provided practical guidance on identifying and addressing safety risks commonly encountered in hospitality environments, while strengthening the working relationship between hotel operators and local authorities.

“Safety and security are fundamental to the success of our franchise partners and the trust of our guests,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer, G6 Hospitality. “By partnering with the Fort Worth Police Department, we are equipping our owners and their teams with the knowledge, resources, and local relationships they need to proactively address challenges and maintain safe environments at their properties.”

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Top officials from the Fort Worth Police Department emphasized that collaboration with hotel operators plays a vital role in reducing crime and protecting vulnerable individuals.

Jentry Cotton, nuisance abatement officer, Fort Worth Police Department, said, “Partnerships like this with G6 Hospitality are critical in strengthening community safety. The inaugural event turned out to be a great opportunity to share knowledge and help recognize and report trafficking, narcotics activity, and other risks. We are happy to empower the hospitality sector in playing a proactive role in preventing crime and protecting vulnerable individuals.”

Statements From Attendees

Franchisee attendees highlighted the value of the training, noting that the sessions provided practical insights into recognizing suspicious activity, preparing for city inspections, and building stronger partnerships with local law enforcement.

Kenny Patel, owner of a Studio 6 hotel in Arlington, said, “The training sessions with law enforcement were very insightful. The narcotics session stood out because it showed us how to identify different types of illegal drugs and what signs our staff should look for in guest rooms. It also helped us better understand when and how to involve law enforcement.”

Nick Prajapati, owner of a Motel 6 hotel in Fort Worth, added, “Code compliance session was very insightful, as it clearly explained the areas inspectors review during hotel inspections and the reasons behind them. It also provided practical guidance on how to prepare in advance after receiving a scheduling notice, helping us ensure we are fully ready and achieve the best possible outcomes.”

G6 Hospitality has previously conducted similar training programs for its franchisee partners with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association.