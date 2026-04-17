DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the opening of 35+ new Studio 6 locations in the first quarter of 2026.

New Studio 6 locations launched in 2026 were added in Birmingham, Alabama; Sacramento, Fort Myers, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rochester, New York; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Fresno, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Seattle, Washington. These include a mix of conversions and new builds across markets with strong business travel, workforce mobility, and long-term guest demand.

Statements From Leadership

“Continued expansion allows us to strengthen our presence in high-demand markets and better serve the evolving needs of long-term travelers. We appreciate our franchise partners’ support as we focus on delivering reliable, comfortable, and affordable stays for our guests,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer of G6 Hospitality.

“We are seeing strong demand for extended-stay accommodations across several of our priority markets, particularly in locations driven by workforce mobility and long-term travel needs. Our focus remains on working closely with franchise partners to identify the right opportunities and onboard new properties efficiently, while maintaining the consistency and value that Studio 6 is known for,” said Anuj Ladha, vice president, G6 Hospitality.