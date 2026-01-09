G6 Hospitality Details Growth of Studio 6 Brand in 2025

G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced that it opened 38 new Studio 6 locations in 2025, marking a year of growth for the extended-stay brand. New Studio 6 locations launched in 2025 were added in Phoenix, AZ; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Sandston, VA; Pasadena, CA; Houston, TX; Oakland, CA; Bossier City, LA; Indianapolis, IN; St. Louis, MO; Richmond, VA; Rancho Cordova, CA; Butte, MT; and Greenville, SC.

“Studio 6 has had an exceptional year. Opening 38 new locations in 2025 demonstrates the brand’s momentum and the confidence our franchise partners place in our extended-stay model. This growth strengthens our ability to serve guests seeking practical, comfortable, and affordable long-term accommodations,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer of G6 Hospitality.

G6 Hospitality recently announced the addition of 8 new team members to their existing Franchise Development team. These new members of the franchise development have been hired to manage Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company plans to hire more team members from across other states in the coming months.

The company also launched the new My6 app, a revamped consumer app with advanced AI personalization feature for customers. The app introduces dynamic homepage experiences and personalized deal offers tailored to each guest’s preferences.