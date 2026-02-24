G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced a strategic partnership with Protect24.ai, an advanced security intelligence platform built for the hospitality industry. The collaboration marks a significant step in G6 Hospitality’s ongoing commitment to duty of care and guest safety across its 1500+ locations in the United States and Canada.

With hotels across the U.S. increasingly confronted by evolving forms of criminal activity, ranging from human trafficking and narcotics-related incidents to identity fraud, Protect24.ai provides G6 Hospitality franchisees with early visibility into suspicious activity, reputational risks, and potential criminal exposure, enabling timely and informed decision-making.

Platform Details

Key capabilities of the Protect24.ai platform include:

Human Traffic Indicator: Identifies abnormal foot traffic patterns that may signal unauthorized activity, overcrowding, or non-guest room usage, leveraging advanced AI to reduce false positives and improve accuracy.

Illegal Escort Operations Detection: Flags potential escort or illicit activity by correlating booking behavior, online signals, and repeat-visitor patterns.

Repeat High-Risk Visitor Tracking: Monitors recurring individuals associated with prior incidents or elevated risk profiles across locations.

Missing Person Match Alerts: Cross-references guest and visitor signals with missing person data to support early awareness and appropriate collaboration with law enforcement.

Hotel Image Misuse Detection: Identifies instances where hotel images are being used externally for illicit or misleading purposes, helping safeguard brand integrity and reduce liability exposure.

Dedicated Safety Hotline: Provides real-time situational guidance for hotel staff on interpreting alerts, safe non-confrontational actions, and appropriate reporting pathways.

“This partnership with Protect24.ai is a direct investment in guest safety. We are committed to equipping our franchisees with the tools and technology they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their businesses, employees, and guests,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer, G6 Hospitality.