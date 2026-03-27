G6 Hospitality Announces Launch of Procurement Platform

DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of the G6 Marketplace, an enterprise-grade procurement platform designed to simplify supply chain operations across its franchise network.

The G6 Marketplace enables franchisees to source supplies, access consistent pricing, and place orders through a single platform—reducing the time and effort spent managing multiple vendors while improving cost control and operational efficiency.

The G6 Marketplace brings suppliers, inventory, pricing, and ordering into a unified digital platform, enabling greater operational control and efficiency across the United States and Canada.

“Procurement has historically been one of the most complex parts of hotel operations, often placing unnecessary operational burden on owners. Our franchise owners are the foundation of our business, and the G6 Marketplace is a direct response to their needs for a simpler and more efficient way to run their properties. By applying technology and scale, we are reimagining how supply chains operate, making procurement more standardized, cost-efficient, and transparent, while ensuring it remains accessible and easy to use across our entire network,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer, G6 Hospitality.

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Platform Details

The G6 Marketplace centralizes procurement, enabling consistent pricing and quality across markets while reducing operational friction and strengthening supplier partnerships. Through a standardized procurement framework, the platform improves demand planning, enhances spend visibility, and delivers greater cost efficiency and vendor oversight at scale.

The platform is built with StoreHippo, which enabled G6 to digitize hospitality procurement by bringing hotel franchises and verified suppliers into a single, scalable B2B ecosystem.

“What G6 Hospitality has built goes beyond a traditional marketplace; it represents a more connected and streamlined approach to enterprise procurement. At StoreHippo, we are proud to support this shift by enabling a unified enterprise ecosystem that brings greater efficiency, visibility, and consistency across their network,” said Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer at StoreHippo.