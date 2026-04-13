DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced that it will host its largest-ever annual franchise conference in Cancún, Mexico, from April 27-30, 2026, bringing together over 1200 franchise owners and partners from across North America for a multi-day gathering focused on growth, collaboration, and the future of the brand. The flagship event marks the first large-scale conference hosted by the company since its integration into PRISM.

Conference Details

The event will include a lineup of Indian artists and entertainers. Sonu Nigam will headline the gala evening on the 29th, with a live concert. Falguni Pathak will lead a cultural night on the 28th. Sunil Grover will perform on the main stage, while Rishabh Sharma will open the conference with a sitar performance on the 27th.

The conference will have a range of business sessions led by industry experts across banking, real estate, technology, and hospitality, including leaders from global financial institutions and hospitality operators, designed to address key priorities for franchise owners. These include estate and succession planning, hotel valuation and exit strategies, and navigating financing and refinancing in a high-interest rate environment. Sessions will also focus on on-the-ground levers to improve performance, including cost-saving technologies, revenue management, everyday sales, and extended-stay growth, as well as managing renovation, compliance, insurance claims, and operational risks.

The agenda will further bring together experts from safety, legal, and regulatory domains to address key issues such as law enforcement collaboration and trafficking risk prevention, alongside forward-looking discussions on AI across the property lifecycle and global investment opportunities. Dedicated sessions will also explore leadership, culture, and the next generation of operators within family-owned hospitality businesses.

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“This conference represents an important milestone for us. Over the past year, we have worked closely with our franchise partners to strengthen the business, bring greater structure and consistency to operations, and build a more resilient platform. This progress has been built together, and we’re excited to bring our owners together to celebrate it and look ahead to what we will achieve next,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer, G6 Hospitality.