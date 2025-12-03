DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of a nationwide hospitality safety and security program in partnership with the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA), with its first session in Dallas, Texas. It offered guidance on responding to police inquiries while safeguarding guest privacy, understanding legal responsibilities and policies related to firearms, active shooter situations, pets, and other critical issues. It also provided guidance on managing guest disturbances and de-escalation and practical steps to reduce premises liability and strengthen insurance preparedness.

The launch saw strong participation with more than 100 hospitality professionals joining from 15 states across the country, such as Texas, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The program is a safety and security education initiative designed specifically for the economy lodging segment. It aims to equip franchise owners, general managers, and frontline staff with up-to-date protocols, law-enforcement-aligned practices, and real-world guidance to address the rapidly evolving safety landscape in the hospitality sector.

G6 Hospitality emphasised that the initiative is built around enhancing franchisee resilience and operational confidence.

“Our franchise partners are at the heart of every strategic decision we make. This national seminar program is a direct investment in their success, their safety, and their long-term growth. Through expert-led training modules, attendees gain practical knowledge on guest verification, incident response, local law enforcement collaboration, compliance requirements, and best practices that directly protect their business, employees, and guests,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer, G6 Hospitality.

The curriculum brings together credible, actionable insights. Scott Joslove, president and chief executive officer, Texas Hotels and Lodging Association (THLA), said, “This program is built on real cases, real legal requirements, and real operational realities. Our goal is to equip hotel teams with clarity—what to look for, what to do, and how to work seamlessly with public safety agencies.”

Following the successful pilot workshop at G6 Hospitality Headquarters in Dallas, G6 Hospitality and THLA will roll out the seminar series across major U.S. markets over the coming months. The program will include in-person workshops, operational toolkits, and digital learning resources to ensure maximum accessibility for franchise teams.