DALLAS, Texas—Oravel Stays Limited, the parent company behind G6 Hospitality and OYO in the US, announced its rebrand to PRISM.

Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO began as a budget travel-tech brand. Over recent years, OYO has expanded beyond its Indian budget hotel mainstay into multiple countries, premium hotels, vacation homes, and more. The company now serves more than 100 million customers across 35+ countries.

The group’s portfolio spans hotels under various brands, including OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, etc. The extended-stay category is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the U.S. Additionally, the portfolio includes workspaces and celebration spaces, offered through Innov8 and Weddingz. The group also offers hospitality technology solutions, including AI-driven partner tools and data science platforms.

The name PRISM represents the full spectrum of brands within the company’s ecosystem. The OYO brand will continue to serve as the consumer-facing identity for budget travel. PRISM assumes the role of the parent company brand.

“The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer, PRISM. “PRISM is powered by a strong technology engine, deeper investment in data science and AI, and a commitment to helping our partners grow profitably while delighting customers worldwide.”

Sam Patel, founder and chief executive officer, said, “I have been part of the G6 and now Prism family for over 20 years. While I own hotels with multiple other brands, over 60 percent of my total portfolio is with G6 Hospitality because I grew most with G6 brands due to their great support and profitability in those assets. I am excited for this new journey with Prism, and all the opportunities it will bring for asset owners in the USA and worldwide.”

The new corporate brand name PRISM was chosen following a global public naming competition that included more than 6000 submissions.

The company continues its franchise growth initiative, with plans to add over 150 hotels under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in 2025. OYO added over 150 new hotels to its OYO U.S. portfolio in the first half of 2025. With a pipeline of signed properties, the company is poised to add 150 more hotels by the end of the year.