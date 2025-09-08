Industry NewsBrandsG6 Hospitality and OYO US’s Parent Rebrands as PRISM
Industry NewsBrands

G6 Hospitality and OYO US’s Parent Rebrands as PRISM

By LODGING Staff
Motel 6
Photo Credit: G6 Hospitality

DALLAS, TexasOravel Stays Limited, the parent company behind G6 Hospitality and OYO in the US, announced its rebrand to PRISM.

Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO began as a budget travel-tech brand. Over recent years, OYO has expanded beyond its Indian budget hotel mainstay into multiple countries, premium hotels, vacation homes, and more. The company now serves more than 100 million customers across 35+ countries.  

The group’s portfolio spans hotels under various brands, including OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, etc. The extended-stay category is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the U.S. Additionally, the portfolio includes workspaces and celebration spaces, offered through Innov8 and Weddingz. The group also offers hospitality technology solutions, including AI-driven partner tools and data science platforms.  

The name PRISM represents the full spectrum of brands within the company’s ecosystem. The OYO brand will continue to serve as the consumer-facing identity for budget travel. PRISM assumes the role of the parent company brand.

“The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer, PRISM. “PRISM is powered by a strong technology engine, deeper investment in data science and AI, and a commitment to helping our partners grow profitably while delighting customers worldwide.”

Sam Patel, founder and chief executive officer, said, “I have been part of the G6 and now Prism family for over 20 years. While I own hotels with multiple other brands, over 60 percent of my total portfolio is with G6 Hospitality because I grew most with G6 brands due to their great support and profitability in those assets. I am excited for this new journey with Prism, and all the opportunities it will bring for asset owners in the USA and worldwide.”

The new corporate brand name PRISM was chosen following a global public naming competition that included more than 6000 submissions. 

The company continues its franchise growth initiative, with plans to add over 150 hotels under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in 2025. OYO added over 150 new hotels to its OYO U.S. portfolio in the first half of 2025. With a pipeline of signed properties, the company is poised to add 150 more hotels by the end of the year. 

Previous article
YOTEL Appoints Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Phil Andreopoulos YOTEL
Comings & Goings

YOTEL Appoints Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

LODGING Staff -
LONDON—YOTEL announced the appointment of Phil Andreopoulos as chief executive officer. His appointment follows the news that YOTEL's majority shareholder, the Al-Bahar Group, acquired...
Sponsored Content

Are Your Housekeeping Uniforms Saying the Wrong Thing About Your Brand?

Cintas -
In any hotel lobby, guests can feel the brand experience, like carefully curated details, pristine surfaces, and welcoming staff. But the real magic happens...
Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington
Design

Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—Huntington Hotel Group announced the completion of an extensive renovation at the Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington, introducing a refreshed guest experience, upgraded amenities,...
Photo Credit: The Trail Hotel
Design

The Signature Suites at The Trail Hotel: Rooms With a View of Kentucky’s Famed Spirit

George Seli -
The Trail Hotel debuted in May as the “world’s first bourbon-infused luxury hotel” and invites guests to explore Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail from the property’s...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Positive Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 30. U.S. Hotel PerformanceAugust 24-August 30, 2025Percentage change...
Jason Druso White Lodging
Comings & Goings

White Lodging Announces Return of Jason Druso as Regional Vice President

LODGING Staff -
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging announced that Jason Druso has rejoined the company as its newest regional vice president. Druso joins the company’s operations leadership team...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Phil Andreopoulos YOTEL
Comings & Goings

YOTEL Appoints Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

LODGING Staff -
Sponsored Content

Are Your Housekeeping Uniforms Saying the Wrong Thing About Your Brand?

Cintas -