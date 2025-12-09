Frontline Performance Group Launches CheckMax

ORLANDO, Florida—Frontline Performance Group (FPG) announced the launch of CheckMax, a performance enhancement software with AI-powered insights, to maximize check averages.

CheckMax was developed in partnership with three global hotel brands and management and ownership groups across the United States, Caribbean, and Europe. By installing a service-based sales program and providing AI-driven coaching, the solution enables staff to consistently recommend higher-margin items.

CheckMax helps increase revenue per guest by 5 percent – 15 percent, potentially doubling the bottom line, by teaching suggestive selling techniques, utilizing automated analytics to identify trends, predict performance, and drive consistency across teams. FPG is introducing a proprietary metric to measure sales quality at both server and outlet levels, offering clear portfolio-wide insights and benchmarks.

Geoffrey Toffetti, chief executive officer, FPG, said, “For 30 years, FPG has partnered with hotel and car rental brands to maximize revenue. We’re bringing that same expertise to restaurants—addressing a major gap in structured sales and service training. Servers are rarely taught how to sell, influence, or ease frustration; they learn the menu but not the guest’s mindset. CheckMax changes that.”

“Room rates are declining, and inflation is tightening spending. The most reliable opportunity is maximizing revenue from the guests you already have. With CheckMax and our front desk program, we’re perfectly aligned to lead the industry in driving TRevPAR.”

Sloan Dean, former chief executive officer of Remington and Not Done podcast host, added, “When I was at Remington, I brought FPG’s front desk solution into every single hotel. Their F&B capabilities are not only amazing but also compelling and truly innovative.”

“When servers recommend and personalize authentically, they enhance guest experiences. Confident, tailored service—like suggesting the perfect beverage pairing—raises hospitality standards and captures revenue that would otherwise be left on the table,” said Paul McLoughlin, president — international, FPG.

CheckMax combines e-learning and video training with real-time goal tracking powered by FPG’s IN-Gauge software platform. Servers set revenue goals, monitor sales progress, and earn recognition through a leaderboard showing key metrics like average revenue per guest and earnings potential.

CheckMax integrates with Oracle Micros Simphony, Toast, Square, and Infrasys with TouchBistro, Upserve, with other integrations coming soon.