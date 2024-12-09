FRANKFORT, Kentucky—Weyland Ventures, in partnership with the Common Bond Hotel Collection, is excited to announce the opening of The Delegate Hotel in Frankfort on Oct. 24, 2024. The new boutique hotel offers a fresh take on Kentucky hospitality, blending tradition with modern design in an iconic location along the Bourbon Trail. The Delegate Hotel will feature 48 modern guestrooms, with a mix of king, double queen, and suite-style rooms, a private dining & meeting room, and Cypress & Oak, a high-end steakhouse with indoor and outdoor seating that promises an unparalleled dining experience that marries traditional elegance with modern refinement. To celebrate, The Delegate Hotel is sharing a special Grand Opening invitation that includes 25 percent off the best flexible rate on stays through March 31, 2025.

“We are beyond excited to bring The Delegate Hotel to life,” said Craig Pishotti, COO of Weyland Ventures and Co-Founder of Common Bond Hotel Collection. “This project has been a labor of love for our entire team, and we are incredibly grateful to the local community for their continued support. We can’t wait to welcome locals and guests and show off everything this incredible property offers.”

Nestled in the heart of the Bourbon Trail, The Delegate is where timeless tradition meets contemporary sophistication. With its masculine design and distinguished aesthetic, this semi-luxury hotel caters to modern travelers seeking a unique blend of heritage and innovation. The hotel will serve to both individual travelers and groups, featuring a main lobby and event room available for private bookings, including cocktail parties and pre-function events. Guests will appreciate the convenience of a small, dedicated parking lot and additional street parking. With its approachable personality and new Southern hospitality, The Delegate is designed to meet the needs of today’s travelers and create an unforgettable experience with its slogan: A NEW TRADITION IN TRADITION.

The Delegate offers 48 guestrooms, including a mix of king, double queen, and suite-style accommodations. Several rooms are designed for extended stays, featuring private bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchenettes, as well as designated pet-friendly options. Each room includes modern conveniences such as a workspace, full-length mirrors, 55” Smart TVs, mini-fridges, coffee stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, and premium in-room bath amenities by Fellow, ensuring every guest’s comfortable stay.

Adding to the hotel’s appeal is Cypress & Oak, a high-end steakhouse that promises an unparalleled dining experience. Cypress & Oak marries traditional elegance with modern refinement. The restaurant exudes a classic steakhouse ambiance with an open kitchen layout, dark wood accents, and jewel-toned décor. With 66 seats in the main dining room and bar, 32 seats in a private dining room, and 30 on the outdoor patio, Cypress & Oak offers versatile dining options for both intimate gatherings and larger events. Guests can enjoy expertly roasted dishes prepared over an open fire, ensuring a memorable culinary experience. Menu highlights include Wild Mushroom Hand Pie and Frankfort Poutine as starters and a Linguine with Hunter’s Meatballs and Cast Iron Skillet Cod as mains, in addition to a selection of Kentucky-raised and private reserve steaks.

Owner and developer Weyland Ventures, in partnership with Common Bond Hotel Collection and Joseph & Joseph Architects, and EOP Architects, designed The Delegate Hotel from the inside out to create a truly rare and individualistic experience. Historically known as the Jeremiah Weldon South Warehouse, the original three-story, wedge-shaped structure with Italianate architecture was built in 1879 and painstakingly restored, melding a contemporary style with traditional Kentucky heritage. Many original features remain, including the exposed interior brick walls, wood ceiling structure, and historic windows, while new wood flooring, tile, carpet, custom lighting, and furniture make the building feel more polished without competing with the beautiful texture of the original finishes.