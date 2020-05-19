CHARLESTON, S.C. — Construction is complete on a 124-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Panama City Beach, Florida. Frampton Construction Company partnered with Cardella Construction of Plantation, Florida, to complete the project. Development partners included the St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management, LLC, and HC Architecture designed the hotel.

The approximately 70,000-square foot, four-story hotel is located on Panama City Beach Parkway adjacent to Frank Brown Park, a 200-acre outdoor recreation facility. The TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Panama City Beach is also near Pier Park, a premier shopping and entertainment destination.

Dewey Weaver, founder of Intermountain Management, commented, “This TownePlace Suites is a prime representation of the strong relationships of Marriott, InterMountain Management, and Frampton/Cardella Construction companies. Opening a hotel during this time of stay-at-home orders and quarantines is difficult, but the team worked beyond expectations to create a great guest experience that provides comfort and safety in this area. We look forward to many years of success.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an extended-stay hotel brand offering suites with full-size kitchens, in-room workstations, and closets designed by The Container Store. Amenities at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Panama City Beach include a fitness center, pool, and business center.

“Frampton Construction is honored to have been the construction partner to InterMountain and St. Joe Company, two best-in-class hospitality and resort companies,” said Tom Black, executive vice president for Frampton Construction. “The Frampton and Cardella project team endured many challenges during this project, but their dedication never wavered. Now they have delivered a top-tier facility primed and ready for the re-opening of our country.”

