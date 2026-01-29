Four Seasons Celebrates 65th Anniversary

TORONTO—Four Seasons marked its 65th anniversary and highlighted its plans for future expansion in multiple markets.

“This milestone year marks both a proud legacy and a clear path forward,” said Alejandro Reynal, president and chief executive officer, Four Seasons. “Our strength comes from staying true to our values—service excellence and genuine care—while growing intentionally and innovating with purpose. That balance is what will continue to guide Four Seasons for decades to come.”

Founded in 1961 by Isadore Sharp, Four Seasons has evolved over six decades, building a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, residences, and journeys.

“Personalized service, delivered with warmth and authenticity, is our most enduring advantage,” Reynal added. “Our deeply embedded culture has enabled Four Seasons to expand, evolve, and inspire guests across generations. As we look ahead, we remain focused on growing with intention, protecting what makes Four Seasons special, while continuing to introduce exceptional products and experiences that elevate the moments we create for our employees, guests, residents, and partners.”

Advertisement

Privately held by majority shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C., along with Kingdom Holding Company and Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp, through Triples Holdings Limited, Four Seasons is supported by shareholders aligned around strategic growth and long-term investment stability. Reynal continued, “Our shareholders provide the steady stewardship that enables the company to think and act for the future. Our hotel owners are essential partners in bringing the Four Seasons experience to life worldwide. Together, these relationships strengthen the brand and inspire us to grow with purpose and care.”

Strategic Expansion Across Key Markets

Four Seasons now operates 135 hotels and resorts and 61 residences in 47 countries. The company’s next chapter is defined by strategic expansion.

Recent and upcoming openings include:

The Americas: Building on its 2025 openings—including Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico—Four Seasons will continue to expand in the Americas in 2026 with Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena. 2026 will also mark the reopening of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Building on its 2025 openings—including Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico—Four Seasons will continue to expand in the Americas in 2026 with Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena. 2026 will also mark the reopening of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. Europe: Four Seasons openings in the region will celebrate each location’s history and cultural charm. In Italy, a Venetian landmark will be reimagined as Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice. Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos will be the company’s second property in Greece. The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel, will introduce the brand to the Swiss Alps with refined alpine luxury.

Four Seasons openings in the region will celebrate each location’s history and cultural charm. In Italy, a Venetian landmark will be reimagined as Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice. Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos will be the company’s second property in Greece. The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel, will introduce the brand to the Swiss Alps with refined alpine luxury. Middle East: At the center of Four Seasons’ growth in the Middle East is a set of new openings in Saudi Arabia, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea at Shura Island. Along the Red Sea, a wellness resort experience will debut at Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay. In one of the nation’s capitals, Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will blend modern hospitality with spiritual heritage.

At the center of Four Seasons’ growth in the Middle East is a set of new openings in Saudi Arabia, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea at Shura Island. Along the Red Sea, a wellness resort experience will debut at Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay. In one of the nation’s capitals, Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will blend modern hospitality with spiritual heritage. Asia Pacific: Four Seasons will open Four Seasons Hotel Hanoi at Hoan Kiem Lake, marking its debut in Vietnam’s capital.

With approximately 60 additional projects at various stages of development, the company has recently announced more details on its pipeline. In Germany, Four Seasons will return to Berlin after 20 years, with the reimagination of a hotel into an entirely new luxury experience.

Four Seasons will continue to expand its portfolio in the years ahead with its return to Brazil with a new luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro at Leblon Beach. The company will also enter new U.S. destinations such as Charleston and expand its Mountain Collection with projects in Telluride and Deer Valley. Growth will also continue across the Middle East with a mix of hotel, resort, and residential projects.

Residential and Lifestyle Offerings

Four Seasons now manages 61 residential properties in 20 countries, and 65 percent of its development pipeline includes a residential component. Each project is crafted in collaboration with architects and designers, offering residences complemented by curated amenities and tailored experiences.

Recent and upcoming residential openings include those in Istanbul, Bahrain Bay, Puerto Rico, Mumbai, and expansion in Orlando, along with Naples Beach Club, Shura Island, and AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, Cartagena, and a collection of penthouses in Gstaad. The company is also expanding its portfolio of standalone Private Residences.