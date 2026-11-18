From F&B to FF&E, procurement impacts profit margins as well as the guest experience, and many hoteliers are leveraging platforms that make the buying process more efficient and effective. The most advanced tools are using AI while integrating with other platforms within the PMS. For example, Inn-Flow Procurement, which launched in May via Inn-Flow’s acquisition of Lilo, recently released its integration with Inn-Flow’s accounting platform. Lee Bridges, chief product officer, discussed four ways that AI-powered, integrated procurement solutions enhance control in this key area of operations.

Budget Visibility

Procurement platforms that integrate with accounting facilitate informed purchases, where buyers have access to up-to-date budget and spend data across product categories. “Before you hit ‘buy,’ [you need to] understand what that purchase is going to do to your P&L, and to do so, you need to understand your entire P&L every day, meaning revenue and other expenses besides just what you’re buying in that cart,” Bridges explained. That visibility helps prevent buyers from accidentally going over budget. Aligning With GPO Agreements

Many hotels benefit from special pricing from certain vendors through GPO (group purchasing organization) agreements negotiated at the corporate level, and procurement platforms help ensure buyers are leveraging these partnerships with buy lists from the right vendors. Property-level teams only have access to approved vendor sites and must log in using special credentials to obtain the pricing. “That prevents them from going off list and buying things haphazardly or because they like a certain brand, and not necessarily following the guidelines of the above-property folks,” said Bridges. Efficient Blacklisting

Procurement is not just about which products to buy, but also about which to avoid. Blacklisting certain products for hotel teams can be facilitated by procurement platforms, especially those that are AI-enabled. Bridges gave an example: “You can just type in a regular sentence like, ‘I don’t want anyone buying red Gatorade.’ Maybe you’ve had a bunch of stains from red Gatorade being spilled in your lobby, and you’re done with it. The system will then identify every time someone adds a product to the cart that fits the description of red Gatorade, no matter which vendor it comes from, and then it will say, ‘This is going to need approval before you can buy it.’” AI Insights

AI-powered platforms also improve the process by acting as procurement partners, assisting buyers in aligning their choices with GPO agreements and brand standards and finding the most cost-effective options within the parameters. “The AI will assess the description of the products coming from different vendors and present you with different options,” said Bridges. “And you can actually set up how aggressive you want it to be. For example, you can tell it you only want exact matches, so it has to be the exact same product type for the AI to recommend switching to a different size or a lower-cost option.”

Going forward, Bridges sees the potential for AI procurement platforms to leverage data on the products used by hotel’s competitors in making their recommendations. “Having brand standards, GPO lists, and blacklists [within the system] are all great for internal compliance, but learning how to get better compared to the rest of the industry” is also important, he said.

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