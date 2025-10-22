SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Foss & Company announced its role in providing tax equity financing for the rehabilitation of the Gunter Hotel in San Antonio, Texas. The property is undergoing an extensive transformation, which is being led by Axle Capital Group.

Originally opened in 1909, the Gunter Hotel is a historic landmark in downtown San Antonio. The building is set to transform into a 311-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel

“The rehabilitation of the Gunter Hotel is a vital step in preserving San Antonio’s rich history while enhancing the city’s vibrant tourism sector,” said John Bowman, partner and managing director, Foss & Company. “We are proud to support this transformative project, which will revitalize a key piece of San Antonio’s downtown and provide visitors with a unique and luxurious hotel experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Gunter Hotel’s transformation, which is not just about restoring a historic landmark, but about investing in the future of San Antonio’s vibrant downtown,” said Jiwon Choi, managing director, Axle Companies. “This project represents an opportunity to create a space that honors the city’s rich history while supporting its growth as a dynamic hub for tourism, business, and culture. At Axle Capital Group, we believe in the power of thoughtful development that nurtures communities, enhances local economies, and shapes a bright future for the city.”