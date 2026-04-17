ATLANTA, Georgia—The influence of women in the hotel and lodging industry took center stage as the AHLA Foundation brought its annual leadership event back to Atlanta for FORWARD/26, convening hospitality professionals from across the country at the Signia by Hilton.

With a theme centered on influence, the two days included conversations, practical leadership insights, and programming for executives and leaders, as well as early- to mid-career professionals across different business functions.

While women continue to represent a large share of the hotel workforce, they remain underrepresented in executive leadership roles. The FORWARD initiative continues to address this gap by creating intentional pathways for advancement through mentorship, education, and community.

Statements From Leadership

“Our industry thrives when we invest in people and create opportunities for growth,” said Kevin Carey, president and chief executive officer of the AHLA Foundation. “FORWARD/26 was designed to turn intention into action, giving women across the industry the tools, access, and networks they need to lead with confidence and wield their influence. This event brought together trailblazing executives, rising stars, and committed allies, creating the kind of dynamic exchanges and authentic connections that ignite real change.”

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“FORWARD has become a powerful force across our industry, bringing people together to support and elevate the next generation of leaders,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “Seeing 1,000 talented professionals gathered in one room, committed to advancing themselves and others, reinforces that our industry’s present and future are in strong hands.”

Event Details

From the main stage to the 20 breakout sessions, the FORWARD/26 experience offered a selection of content led by 50+ speakers. Speakers included executives from across the industry, and select speakers from adjacent industries, including Bobbi Brown, chief creative officer & founder at Jones Road Beauty; Tiera Kennedy, singer-songwriter for Tiera Music; and Justin Knight, president & chief executive officer of Apple Hospitality REIT. Sessions included:

A Cross-Industry Perspective on Leadership and Influence panel with Alicia Tillman, Delta Airlines chief marketing officer, and Dagmar Boggs with The Coca-Cola Company. The panel was moderated by Anu Saxena, president & global head of Hilton Supply Management and chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees.

panel with Alicia Tillman, Delta Airlines chief marketing officer, and Dagmar Boggs with The Coca-Cola Company. The panel was moderated by Anu Saxena, president & global head of Hilton Supply Management and chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. Empower Hour: Negotiating Successfully as a Woman breakout session with Kathryn Valentine, chief executive officer, Worthmore Strategies.

breakout session with Kathryn Valentine, chief executive officer, Worthmore Strategies. Own the Room : How to Talk So Your Audience Will Listen (And Act), conducted by Anna Goldsmith, producer at TEDxPortsmouth.

: How to Talk So Your Audience Will Listen (And Act), conducted by Anna Goldsmith, producer at TEDxPortsmouth. Leading With Influence panel discussing how influence shows up across a career—through mentors, advocates, and relationships that help shape confidence and leadership.

panel discussing how influence shows up across a career—through mentors, advocates, and relationships that help shape confidence and leadership. Women Leaders on Hotel Ownership discussion with women leaders across ownership, operations, finance, development, and industry advocacy sharing what it’s really like to own, manage, and finance hotels.

Beyond the main stage, the FORWARD/26 experience brought this year’s theme of influence to life with the Community Hub, an immersive, curated space to connect and expand networks, and develop skills such as reading a profit and loss statement. Inside the hub, attendees had the opportunity to have discussions with on-stage presenters at the Speaker Corner and gain career insights by participating in 1:1 mentoring conversations through the Flash FORWARD Mentoring Program.

“Women, particularly women of color, are still underrepresented at the top—and closing that gap drives better business results,” said Jennifer Clark Fugolo, AHLA Foundation vice president, industry and stakeholder engagement. “It takes all of us, including men with power and influence over systems, to move the needle. Investing in women is a proven strategy for stronger performance and more competitive organizations.”