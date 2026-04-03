LOS ANGELES, California—Hilton announced that the former Mondrian Los Angeles has rebranded as The Valorian Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton. Situated in the center of Sunset Boulevard, the hotel opened in 1996 as the Mondrian and was later reimagined through a major redesign in 2018.

As part of the rebrand and relaunch, the hotel will be operated by Pivot, the lifestyle operating group of Davidson Hospitality Group, and will join Curio Collection by Hilton. The affiliation allows The Valorian to maintain its individuality while benefitting from Hilton’s global scale, distribution platform, and Hilton Honors loyalty program

Statements From Leadership

“The Valorian marks the next evolution of a hotel that has long helped define the Sunset Strip,” said Randy Diamond, regional vice president of operations for Pivot. “We are preserving the edge, creativity, and sense of occasion that made this property iconic, while elevating the guest experience through a refined new identity, Hilton’s global platform, and the introduction of White Rabbit Sky Lounge for the next era of West Hollywood.”

“The Valorian is a natural fit for Curio Collection by Hilton,” said Brooke Thomas, brand leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. “It captures the creative spirit and cultural energy that define West Hollywood, while delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that is deeply rooted in its location. That is exactly the kind of experience Curio Collection is built to offer across its growing global portfolio.”

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Property Details

Inside, The Valorian includes 30-foot entry doors, interiors layered with rich texture, and atmospheric lighting. The hotel will continue to offer a program of rotating art installations and cultural activations. Guestrooms and suites provide views of the Sunset Strip, the Hollywood Hills, and the downtown Los Angeles skyline. The hotel also includes a collection of suite experiences designed for longer stays and special occasions.

White Rabbit Sky Lounge

As part of the rebrand, the White Rabbit Sky Lounge, formerly the SkyBar, has debuted on the roof. White Rabbit pairs panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the downtown Los Angeles skyline with a design-forward atmosphere and day-to-night programming. New seasonal activations and immersive experiences will debut throughout the spring, alongside a curated cocktail list.