Florida’s C-PACE Program Is a Game Changer for Hotel Owners

Florida’s C-PACE program has long been a useful but underutilized financing tool for hotels. However, over the past two years, a combination of legislative expansion and a major policy shift has transformed C-PACE from a niche sustainability product into one of the most flexible capital solutions available to Florida hotel owners today.

Florida’s C-PACE Program

At a time when insurance costs are surging and traditional lending liquidity remains selective for hotels, Florida has repositioned C-PACE as a preferred tool for strengthening both properties and balance sheets.

The first inflection point came with the 2024 passage of Senate Bill 770, which significantly expanded the definition of qualifying improvements under Florida’s C-PACE program. The changes were not cosmetic. They directly addressed the state’s most pressing property challenges: resilience, insurability, and climate exposure.

Under the updated framework, hotel developers and owners can now use C-PACE financing for a broader range of resiliency investments, including flood and water damage mitigation, wastewater and septic-to-sewer conversions, and advanced storm-hardening and wind-resistance measures.

Advertisement

This expansion represents a clear legislative acknowledgment that stronger and more resilient buildings are a benefit to the public. For hotel owners, the implication is immediate. C-PACE can now fund a larger portion of construction and renovation budgets, including upgrades that satisfy evolving building codes and, in many cases, reduce insurance premiums. C-PACE is no longer just about energy efficiency. It has become a strategic tool for building a more resilient Florida hospitality sector.

The second and more consequential change arrived this year. Florida has eliminated the previous 3.5-year lookback restriction on C-PACE financing. For hotel owners, this represents one of the most significant financing developments in years.

Under the prior rules, C-PACE could be used retroactively only for qualifying improvements completed within the past 3.5 years. That limitation excluded a significant amount of capital already invested by hotel owners, particularly after major hurricane seasons, when properties were forced to upgrade systems quickly and often expensively.

The new policy removes that restriction entirely. Now, there is no lookback limit. Improvements completed five, ten, or even fifteen years ago may qualify, provided they meet C-PACE standards.

For hotel owners who have invested in energy efficiency, water conservation, or resiliency upgrades over time, this change unlocks a powerful opportunity. What was once a sunk cost can now become a source of fresh liquidity.

Retroactive C-PACE Beyond Florida

Florida’s move, while aggressive, is part of a broader national trend toward allowing retroactive C-PACE financing. More than two dozen states permit some level of lookback financing for completed improvements, though the duration varies by jurisdiction. Many markets allow retroactivity for one to three years after completion or issuance of a certificate of occupancy, often subject to local program rules.

Florida’s elimination of the lookback limit places it at the forefront of this evolution, offering hotel owners far greater flexibility than the statutory windows available elsewhere.

What Still Qualifies and Why It Matters

While the lookback restriction is gone, C-PACE eligibility requirements remain consistent. Qualifying improvements include HVAC system upgrades, LED lighting conversions, building envelope enhancements, hurricane-resistant windows and doors, roof replacements with improved insulation, solar installations, water conservation systems and other resiliency-related upgrades.

This is particularly meaningful for Florida hotels that invested heavily in post-storm upgrades or infrastructure hardening after earlier hurricane cycles. Those capital expenditures, often funded with short-term debt or equity, can now be refinanced into long-term C-PACE obligations.

The Capital Stack Advantage

From a capital markets perspective, C-PACE offers terms that are difficult to replicate today. Programs can finance up to 100 percent of qualifying improvement costs with terms extending up to 30 years. The financing is fixed-rate, non-recourse and repaid through a voluntary property tax assessment that transfers with the property upon sale.

In practice, this structure creates several advantages. Capital previously locked into completed renovations can be redeployed for new projects or operational needs. Short-term renovation debt can be replaced with long-duration fixed-rate obligations, improving cash flow, and reducing refinancing risk. In certain cases, C-PACE has been placed at up to 55 percent loan-to-cost, with senior financing structured behind it when required.

In a market where hotels and offices continue to face constrained liquidity, C-PACE pricing near 7 percent may represent the most efficient recapitalization option available.

Turning Past Investments Into Present Liquidity

Florida hotel owners now hold a distinct competitive advantage. Properties that invested early in efficiency and resilience can monetize those investments without taking on traditional recourse debt. The resulting liquidity can support new improvements, reduce leverage, or strengthen balance sheets ahead of economic uncertainty.

Owners should begin by reviewing historical capital improvements and documenting qualifying work — such as chiller replacements, building automation systems, roofing upgrades, window replacements, and generator installations. Engaging a C-PACE provider early can help assess eligibility and maximize proceeds.

Florida’s elimination of the C-PACE lookback restriction, combined with its expanded definition of qualifying improvements, represents a rare alignment of policy and market need. For hotel owners who invested in resilience before it was mandated, the state has created a mechanism to turn yesterday’s capital expenditures into today’s strategic flexibility.

Sponsored by Peachtree Group.