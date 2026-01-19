AUGUSTA, Georgia—An affiliate of Flacks Group announced that it has acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Augusta, located in Augusta, GA. Flacks has selected StepStone Hospitality to manage the property.

The hotel includes 182 guest rooms and more than 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, catering to golf groups, corporate gatherings, weddings, birthdays, and social celebrations. A variety of on-site dining experiences is available, including Jama’s Coffee Shop, serving Starbucks coffee; The Lotus Bar, open evenings for appetizers, light bites, cocktails, and craft beverages; and Andrew’s Restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside in-room dining options.

Ownership is anticipating undertaking a $12 million capital investment in the property to renovate the hotel. The project will include refreshed guest rooms, upgraded public areas, a reimagined food and beverage experience, new elevators, and a modernized reception and arrival experience.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Augusta offers access to downtown Augusta, Fort Gordon Army Base, Joseph M Still Burn Center, local business corridors, and the Augusta National Golf Club.

“We are excited about the future of the DoubleTree Augusta,” said James Gassenheimer, chief executive officer of Flacks Group. “This investment underscores our confidence in the Augusta market and our vision to create long-term value while delivering an exceptional guest experience.”

“The DoubleTree Augusta is a great addition to our portfolio as we continue to expand our presence in the Southeast and relationship with the Flacks Group,” said Michael Broadhurst, chief operating officer of StepStone Hospitality. “We look forward to leveraging our experience to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and associated as well to maximize value for ownership”.