MIAMI, Florida—The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) announced the debut of the Bill Hansen Catering & Events Laboratory located inside the Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center on the Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami. The interactive learning laboratory opened its doors on August 16.

The facility offers FIU students hands-on training in catering and event management. Through the combination of technology, dynamic learning environments, and mentorship from professionals, the Bill Hansen Catering & Events Laboratory serves as a hub for aspiring hospitality professionals studying mega and large-scale events.

“When I first started here at FIU as a student, I couldn’t have imagined this amazing future I’ve created for myself in this wonderful industry. Now I’m excited to pass on my knowledge to the future leaders of hospitality in this creative and innovative way,” said Bill Hansen, the founder of the Hansen Group and Bill Hansen Catering. Hansen graduated from the Chaplin School in 1980 with his master’s degree, and, over the years, he has served as an adjunct professor teaching catering management.

The idea for this space was first imagined years ago by the late FIU events professor Dan Cormany. The launch of the laboratory reflects the shared vision of Professor Cormany, FIU, and Bill Hansen to foster creativity, innovation, and leadership within the hospitality industry. Students gain expertise in all aspects of catering and event planning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bill Hansen, whose commitment to excellence and as a trailblazer in the world of catering and events has shaped the South Florida hospitality landscape for decades,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. “This new laboratory will expand the horizons of our students and set a new standard for experiential learning in the field.”

Students taking courses this academic year will get to use the facility in a variety of classes, including Mega Event Management, Event Feasibility Studies, Meetings and Conventions, Promotions and Experiential Marketing, Advanced Event Management, Event Technology, Entertainment at Venues, and Entertainment Tour Management.

“We can’t wait to have our students experience this unique and innovative way of planning events,” said Sharifa Wilkinson, lead faculty of the mega event management program. “What sets this space apart is its flexibility, creativity, and focus on industry immersion. Students will be able to diagram event floor plans, design mood boards, rehearse duties, practice for emergency scenarios, and use the skills to engage in activities required in the events and entertainment industry before they even graduate from college.”