ENCINITAS, Calif.— The Inn at Moonlight Beach announced that it has been awarded the WELL Certification at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute’s (IWBI) collaboration with Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). Going a step further than LEED certification, the prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL Building Standard (WELL), which is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and wellness.

The Inn at Moonlight Beach, a 4,000 square foot boutique hotel on a third of an acre lot, is located in a residential neighborhood in historical downtown Encinitas. The hotel contains five suites, 10 individual gardens, and an owner’s quarters. The property is a biodynamic urban farm that features landscapes of medicinal herbs, cut flowers, succulents, and vegetables, fruits, and teas. Designed to support health, well-being and a sense of community, the property includes a yoga deck and meditation garden.

The WELL Building Standard: Created through seven years of research and development working with physicians, scientists, and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. The Inn at Moonlight Beach earned the distinction based on seven categories of building performance—Air, Water, Light, Nourishment, Fitness, Comfort and Mind—and achieved a Platinum level rating.

“By achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level, the Inn at Moonlight Beach demonstrates to its guests that their health and well-being are a priority,” said IWBI CEO and chairman Rick Fedrizzi. “This achievement also marks an exciting milestone for WELL in hospitality and is evidence of the inn’s outstanding leadership in the industry.”

WELL is grounded in a body of evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and the health and wellness impacts on the people inside these buildings. To be awarded WELL Certification by IWBI, the Inn at Moonlight Beach underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which is the third-party certification body for WELL, to ensure it met all WELL Certified Platinum performance requirements.