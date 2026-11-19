CHICAGO, Illinois—First Hospitality announced that Sam Schwartz has assumed the role of chief executive officer. As a member of the founding family, Schwartz brings a deep connection to First Hospitality. Schwartz has been involved in over $750M of hospitality transactions and capital projects, led capital formation for First Investors GP Fund, and has served on the First Hospitality Advisory Board since 2018 and as Chairman since 2025.

Schwartz succeeds David Duncan, who joined First Hospitality in 2018 and will remain in an advisory role through year-end to support the transition.

Statements From Leadership

“Under David’s leadership, First Hospitality has strengthened its operations, expanded its capabilities, and built a strong foundation for long-term success,” said Sam Schwartz, chairman and CEO of First Hospitality. “I am grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team and I achieved during my time at First Hospitality, particularly in strengthening the company’s operating and investment platforms; the company is well positioned for its next chapter. I’m grateful to the Schwartz family and the Advisory Board for the opportunity, and to the talented people who made that work possible. I wish Sam and the entire team every success,” said Duncan.

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“Sam’s appointment represents an exciting and important moment in First Hospitality’s history,” said Arthur Adler, Advisory Board member. “The Board has confidence in his leadership, strategic perspective, and ability to guide the Company forward. His understanding of First Hospitality’s business, commitment to its clients and people, and vision for the future will position the Company to build on its success and pursue new opportunities for growth.”

Under Schwartz’s leadership, First Hospitality will continue to strengthen its hotel management platform, invest in its people-first culture, and put AI to work across its hotels and corporate office.

“First Hospitality has an incredible foundation, built by talented people, trusted partnerships, and a shared commitment to excellence,” said Schwartz. “I am honored to take on this responsibility and lead the company into its next chapter alongside an exceptional leadership team whose experience, dedication, and vision are instrumental to our continued success. I have tremendous confidence in this team’s ability to deliver results, hit performance metrics, and deepen partnerships that built this company.”